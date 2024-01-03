Schließen

Memory advantage for untrustworthy faces

  • The Covid-19 pandemic imposed new constraints on empirical research and forced researchers to transfer from traditional laboratory research to the online environment. This study tested the validity of a web-based episodic memory paradigm by comparing participants' memory performance for trustworthy and untrustworthy facial stimuli in a supervised laboratory setting and an unsupervised web setting. Consistent with previous results, we observed enhanced episodic memory for untrustworthy compared to trustworthy faces. Most importantly, this memory bias was comparable in the online and the laboratory experiment, suggesting that web-based procedures are a promising tool for memory research.

Metadaten
Author details:Manon GiraudierORCiDGND, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Julia WendtORCiDGND, Alexander LischkeORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0264034
ISSN:1932-6203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35176058
Title of parent work (English):PLoS one
Subtitle (English):replication across lab- and web-based studies
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/03
Volume:17
Issue:2
Article number:e0264034
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [WE 4801/6-1, LI 2517/2-1]; Open; Access Publication Fund of the University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

