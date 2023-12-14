Schließen

Gods and Magic in Megan Whalen Turner’s The Thief

  • Megan Whalen Turner’s series The Queen’s Thief (1996 – 2020) centres on the political intrigues in a group of countries which are at once very like – but also very unlike – Bronze Age and archaic Greece threatened by a powerful Persian Empire. The first book in the series, The Thief (1996), begins as a political adventure haunted by stories of the gods. When those gods directly influence the action, the narrative changes from present political intrigue to a fantasy from the distant past. The mythology in The Thief reflects, imitates and distorts archaic Greek creation myths – stories about how the earth and sky were formed, the divine pantheon and heroes. I examine the presentation of this divine pantheon against the narratives about the gods in Hesiod, the Homeric hymns and Homer’s epics. I evaluate how the supernatural element interacts with the largely political narrative of The Thief. In so doing, I explore how the text blends a ‘classical supernatural’ with a world that is like – but in many ways very unlike – Bronze Age andMegan Whalen Turner’s series The Queen’s Thief (1996 – 2020) centres on the political intrigues in a group of countries which are at once very like – but also very unlike – Bronze Age and archaic Greece threatened by a powerful Persian Empire. The first book in the series, The Thief (1996), begins as a political adventure haunted by stories of the gods. When those gods directly influence the action, the narrative changes from present political intrigue to a fantasy from the distant past. The mythology in The Thief reflects, imitates and distorts archaic Greek creation myths – stories about how the earth and sky were formed, the divine pantheon and heroes. I examine the presentation of this divine pantheon against the narratives about the gods in Hesiod, the Homeric hymns and Homer’s epics. I evaluate how the supernatural element interacts with the largely political narrative of The Thief. In so doing, I explore how the text blends a ‘classical supernatural’ with a world that is like – but in many ways very unlike – Bronze Age and archaic Greece.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Frances Foster
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.242
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 17
Editor(s):Amanda Potter, Hunter H. Gardner
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/10
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:Fantasy; Greek gods; Magic; Mythology; Young Adult literature
Volume:2023
Issue:17
Number of pages:23
First page:32
Last Page:54
Source:thersites Vol. 17 (2023): Classics and the Supernatural (eds. A. Potter & Hunter Gardner)
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 17
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol17.242

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.