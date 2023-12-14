Electrophoretic mu PAD for purification and analysis of DNA samples
- In this work, the fabrication and characterization of a simple, inexpensive, and effective microfluidic paper analytic device (mu PAD) for monitoring DNA samples is reported. The glass microfiber-based chip has been fabricated by a new wax-based transfer-printing technique and an electrode printing process. It is capable of moving DNA effectively in a time-dependent fashion. The nucleic acid sample is not damaged by this process and is accumulated in front of the anode, but not directly on the electrode. Thus, further DNA processing is feasible. The system allows the DNA to be purified by separating it from other components in sample mixtures such as proteins. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that DNA can be moved through several layers of the glass fiber material. This proof of concept will provide the basis for the development of rapid test systems, e.g., for the detection of pathogens in water samples.
|Author details:
|Natascha Katharina HeinsohnORCiD, Robert Raimund NiedlGND, Alexander AnielskiGND, Fred LisdatORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/bios12020062
|ISSN:
|2079-6374
|Title of parent work (English):
|Biosensors : open access journal
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/24
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/12/14
|Tag:
|DNA; cross layer chip; fiber-electrophoresis chip; imprinted electrodes; microfluidic paper analytic device (mu PAD); patterning glass microfiber; polymerase chain reaction (PCR); purification
|Volume:
|12
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|62
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|BMBF project "PeTrA" [031B0653]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International