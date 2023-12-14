Schließen

Electrophoretic mu PAD for purification and analysis of DNA samples

  • In this work, the fabrication and characterization of a simple, inexpensive, and effective microfluidic paper analytic device (mu PAD) for monitoring DNA samples is reported. The glass microfiber-based chip has been fabricated by a new wax-based transfer-printing technique and an electrode printing process. It is capable of moving DNA effectively in a time-dependent fashion. The nucleic acid sample is not damaged by this process and is accumulated in front of the anode, but not directly on the electrode. Thus, further DNA processing is feasible. The system allows the DNA to be purified by separating it from other components in sample mixtures such as proteins. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that DNA can be moved through several layers of the glass fiber material. This proof of concept will provide the basis for the development of rapid test systems, e.g., for the detection of pathogens in water samples.

Metadaten
Author details:Natascha Katharina HeinsohnORCiD, Robert Raimund NiedlGND, Alexander AnielskiGND, Fred LisdatORCiD, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/bios12020062
ISSN:2079-6374
Title of parent work (English):Biosensors : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:DNA; cross layer chip; fiber-electrophoresis chip; imprinted electrodes; microfluidic paper analytic device (mu PAD); patterning glass microfiber; polymerase chain reaction (PCR); purification
Volume:12
Issue:2
Article number:62
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:BMBF project "PeTrA" [031B0653]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

