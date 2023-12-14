Electrophoretic mu PAD for purification and analysis of DNA samples

Natascha Katharina Heinsohn, Robert Raimund Niedl, Alexander Anielski, Fred Lisdat, Carsten Beta In this work, the fabrication and characterization of a simple, inexpensive, and effective microfluidic paper analytic device (mu PAD) for monitoring DNA samples is reported. The glass microfiber-based chip has been fabricated by a new wax-based transfer-printing technique and an electrode printing process. It is capable of moving DNA effectively in a time-dependent fashion. The nucleic acid sample is not damaged by this process and is accumulated in front of the anode, but not directly on the electrode. Thus, further DNA processing is feasible. The system allows the DNA to be purified by separating it from other components in sample mixtures such as proteins. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that DNA can be moved through several layers of the glass fiber material. This proof of concept will provide the basis for the development of rapid test systems, e.g., for the detection of pathogens in water samples.