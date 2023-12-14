Schließen

Local direction of optomechanical stress in azobenzene containing polymers during surface relief grating formation

  • In this work, it is revealed how the photoinduced deformation of azobenzene containing polymers relates to the local direction of optomechanical stresses generated during irradiation with interference patterns (IPs). It can be substantiated by the modeling approach proposed by Saphiannikova et al., which describes the directional photodeformations in glassy side-chain azobenzene polymers, and proves that these deformations arise from the reorientation of rigid backbone segments along the light polarization direction. In experiments and modeling, surface relief gratings in pre-elongated photosensitive colloids of few micrometers length are inscribed using different IPs such as SS, PP, +/- 45, SP, RL, and LR. The deformation of colloidal particles is studied in situ, whereby the local variation of polymer topography is assigned to the local distribution of the electrical field vector for all IPs. Experimentally observed shapes are reproduced exactly with modeling azopolymer samples as visco-plastic bodies in the finite element softwareIn this work, it is revealed how the photoinduced deformation of azobenzene containing polymers relates to the local direction of optomechanical stresses generated during irradiation with interference patterns (IPs). It can be substantiated by the modeling approach proposed by Saphiannikova et al., which describes the directional photodeformations in glassy side-chain azobenzene polymers, and proves that these deformations arise from the reorientation of rigid backbone segments along the light polarization direction. In experiments and modeling, surface relief gratings in pre-elongated photosensitive colloids of few micrometers length are inscribed using different IPs such as SS, PP, +/- 45, SP, RL, and LR. The deformation of colloidal particles is studied in situ, whereby the local variation of polymer topography is assigned to the local distribution of the electrical field vector for all IPs. Experimentally observed shapes are reproduced exactly with modeling azopolymer samples as visco-plastic bodies in the finite element software ANSYS. Orientation approach correctly predicts local variations of the main axis of light-induced stress in each interference pattern for both initially isotropic and highly oriented materials. With this work, it is suggested that the orientation approach implements a self-sufficient and convincing mechanism to describe photoinduced deformation in azopolymer films that in principle does not require auxiliary assumptions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sarah Loebner, Bharti YadavORCiD, Nino LomadzeORCiDGND, Nina TverdokhlebORCiD, Hendrik Donner, Marina SaphiannikovaORCiD, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mame.202100990
ISSN:1438-7492
ISSN:1439-2054
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular materials and engineering
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:azobenzene containing polymers; colloidal particles; direction of optomechanical stress; orientation approaches
Volume:307
Issue:8
Article number:2100990
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:German Research Council (DFG) [GU 1510/3-1, SA 1657/17-1]; Helmholtz; Graduate School on Macromolecular Bioscience (Teltow, Germany); DFG; Research Training Group [2430]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

