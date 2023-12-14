Schließen

Randomised one-step time integration methods for deterministic operator differential equations

  • Uncertainty quantification plays an important role in problems that involve inferring a parameter of an initial value problem from observations of the solution. Conrad et al. (Stat Comput 27(4):1065-1082, 2017) proposed randomisation of deterministic time integration methods as a strategy for quantifying uncertainty due to the unknown time discretisation error. We consider this strategy for systems that are described by deterministic, possibly time-dependent operator differential equations defined on a Banach space or a Gelfand triple. Our main results are strong error bounds on the random trajectories measured in Orlicz norms, proven under a weaker assumption on the local truncation error of the underlying deterministic time integration method. Our analysis establishes the theoretical validity of randomised time integration for differential equations in infinite-dimensional settings.

Author details:Han Cheng LieORCiD, Martin StahnORCiDGND, T. J. SullivanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10092-022-00457-6
ISSN:0008-0624
ISSN:1126-5434
Title of parent work (English):Calcolo
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Milano
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/14
Tag:Operator differential equations; Randomisation; Time integration; Uncertainty quantification
Volume:59
Issue:1
Article number:13
Number of pages:33
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [318763901-SFB1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

