Photo-induced ligand substitution of Cr(CO)(6) in 1-pentanol probed by time resolved X-ray absorption spectroscopy

  • Cr(CO)(6) was investigated by X-ray absorption spectroscopy. The spectral signature at the metal edge provides information about the back-bonding of the metal in this class of complexes. Among the processes it participates in is ligand substitution in which a carbonyl ligand is ejected through excitation to a metal to ligand charge transfer (MLCT) band. The unsaturated carbonyl Cr(CO)(5) is stabilized by solution media in square pyramidal geometry and further reacts with the solvent. Multi-site-specific probing after photoexcitation was used to investigate the ligand substitution photoreaction process which is a common first step in catalytic processes involving metal carbonyls. The data were analysed with the aid of TD-DFT computations for different models of photoproducts and signatures for ligand rearrangement after substitution were found. The rearrangement was found to occur in about 790 ps in agreement with former studies of the photoreaction.

Metadaten
Author details:Eric Johnn MascarenhasORCiD, Mattis FondellORCiD, Robby BüchnerORCiDGND, Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Vinícius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1cp05834g
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35737440
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/14
Volume:24
Issue:30
Number of pages:8
First page:17979
Last Page:17985
Funding institution:ERC-ADG-2014 under Horizon 2020 EU Framework Program for Research and; Innovation [669531 EDAX]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

