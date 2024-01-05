Public Significance Statement As we have entered an age of unprecedented mass displacement, global solutions are necessary. Participatory science offers an opportunity for a transformative shift toward equitable partnerships between researchers and communities toward innovation and may provide a key to unsolved problems, as well as tap into the possibilities for progress and growth. This special issue on participatory research with immigrant and refugee communities offers a roadmap for advancing the field of psychology. Objectives: The major global problems of our day, including mass displacement, climate change, violence, and pandemic, necessitate global solutions. In a world where injustice and inequities are rampant, psychologists stand at the precipice of social change and action, with an opportunity to unambiguously decolonize our research methodologies, and engage in scholarship that provides immediate benefits to communities. Method: Participatory methods offer an opportunity to co-create an empowering, equitable,

Public Significance Statement As we have entered an age of unprecedented mass displacement, global solutions are necessary. Participatory science offers an opportunity for a transformative shift toward equitable partnerships between researchers and communities toward innovation and may provide a key to unsolved problems, as well as tap into the possibilities for progress and growth. This special issue on participatory research with immigrant and refugee communities offers a roadmap for advancing the field of psychology. Objectives: The major global problems of our day, including mass displacement, climate change, violence, and pandemic, necessitate global solutions. In a world where injustice and inequities are rampant, psychologists stand at the precipice of social change and action, with an opportunity to unambiguously decolonize our research methodologies, and engage in scholarship that provides immediate benefits to communities. Method: Participatory methods offer an opportunity to co-create an empowering, equitable, inclusive, and ethical science in partnership with communities. Results: This special issue on Collaborative and Participatory Research to Promote Engagement, Empowerment, and Resilience for Immigrant and Refugee Youth, Families, and Communities highlights exemplary interdisciplinary work that has emerged in learning from and working in partnership with immigrant and refugee youth, families, and communities. Conclusions: The special issue offers six major components of participatory methodologies that provide a roadmap to decolonizing psychological science, recognize the potentials for innovation and impact, and advance the field.

