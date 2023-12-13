Evolution of chemical bonding and spin-pairing energy in ferropericlase across Its spin transition

Lukas Schifferle, Sergey S. Lobanov The evolution of chemical bonding in ferropericlase, (Mg,Fe)O, with pressure may affect the physical and chemical properties of the Earth's lower mantle. Here, we report high-pressure optical absorption spectra of single-crystalline ferropericlase ((Mg0.87Fe0.13)O) up to 135 GPa. Combined with a re-evaluation of published partial fluorescence yield X-ray absorption spectroscopy data, we show that the covalency of the Fe-O bond increases with pressure, but the iron spin transition at 57-76.5 GPa reverses this trend. The qualitative crossover in chemical bonding suggests that the spin-pairing transition weakens the Fe-O bond in ferropericlase. We find, that the spin transition in ferropericlase is caused by both the increase of the ligand field-splitting energy and the decrease in the spin-pairing energy of high-spin Fe2+.