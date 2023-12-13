Schließen

Evolution of chemical bonding and spin-pairing energy in ferropericlase across Its spin transition

  • The evolution of chemical bonding in ferropericlase, (Mg,Fe)O, with pressure may affect the physical and chemical properties of the Earth's lower mantle. Here, we report high-pressure optical absorption spectra of single-crystalline ferropericlase ((Mg0.87Fe0.13)O) up to 135 GPa. Combined with a re-evaluation of published partial fluorescence yield X-ray absorption spectroscopy data, we show that the covalency of the Fe-O bond increases with pressure, but the iron spin transition at 57-76.5 GPa reverses this trend. The qualitative crossover in chemical bonding suggests that the spin-pairing transition weakens the Fe-O bond in ferropericlase. We find, that the spin transition in ferropericlase is caused by both the increase of the ligand field-splitting energy and the decrease in the spin-pairing energy of high-spin Fe2+.

Metadaten
Author details:Lukas SchifferleORCiD, Sergey S. LobanovORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsearthspacechem.2c00014
ISSN:2472-3452
Title of parent work (English):ACS Earth and Space Chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/13
Tag:bond strength; covalency; diamond anvil cell; high-pressure; iron; spin; transition
Volume:6
Issue:3
Number of pages:12
First page:788
Last Page:799
Funding institution:Helmholtz Young Investigators Group CLEAR [VH-NG-1325]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

