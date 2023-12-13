Evolution of chemical bonding and spin-pairing energy in ferropericlase across Its spin transition
- The evolution of chemical bonding in ferropericlase, (Mg,Fe)O, with pressure may affect the physical and chemical properties of the Earth's lower mantle. Here, we report high-pressure optical absorption spectra of single-crystalline ferropericlase ((Mg0.87Fe0.13)O) up to 135 GPa. Combined with a re-evaluation of published partial fluorescence yield X-ray absorption spectroscopy data, we show that the covalency of the Fe-O bond increases with pressure, but the iron spin transition at 57-76.5 GPa reverses this trend. The qualitative crossover in chemical bonding suggests that the spin-pairing transition weakens the Fe-O bond in ferropericlase. We find, that the spin transition in ferropericlase is caused by both the increase of the ligand field-splitting energy and the decrease in the spin-pairing energy of high-spin Fe2+.
