Schließen

Keeping the aging brain healthy through exercise

  • The interaction of physical activity and brain function with respect to what we now call successful aging has been and remains extensively studied. In general, a wealth of studies indicates that short- and long-term physical activity can induce neuroplasticity even in the adult brain, can enhance cognitive performance positively and may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. However, the underlying neurobiological mechanisms of physical activity on the human central nervous systems are not yet fully understood. Additionally, what type of exercise might be optimal for keeping the brain fit in old age and whether imagined as opposed to real exercise has the potential to be effective as well is not yet clear. In this Special Issue of Brain Sciences, six high-quality articles assess the mentioned open questions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Notger Germar MüllerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/brainsci12060717
ISSN:2076-3425
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35741604
Title of parent work (English):Brain Sciences
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/13
Volume:12
Issue:6
Article number:717
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.