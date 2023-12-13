Keeping the aging brain healthy through exercise
- The interaction of physical activity and brain function with respect to what we now
call successful aging has been and remains extensively studied. In general, a wealth of
studies indicates that short- and long-term physical activity can induce neuroplasticity
even in the adult brain, can enhance cognitive performance positively and may reduce the
risk of neurodegenerative diseases. However, the underlying neurobiological mechanisms
of physical activity on the human central nervous systems are not yet fully understood.
Additionally, what type of exercise might be optimal for keeping the brain fit in old age
and whether imagined as opposed to real exercise has the potential to be effective as well
is not yet clear. In this Special Issue of Brain Sciences, six high-quality articles assess the
mentioned open questions.