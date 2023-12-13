Characterization of effects of genetic variants via genome-scale metabolic modelling
Genome-scale metabolic networks for model plants and crops in combination with approaches from the constraint-based modelling framework have been used to predict metabolic traits and design metabolic engineering strategies for their manipulation. With the advances in technologies to generate large-scale genotyping data from natural diversity panels and other populations, genome-wide association and genomic selection have emerged as statistical approaches to determine genetic variants associated with and predictive of traits. Here, we review recent advances in constraint-based approaches that integrate genetic variants in genome-scale metabolic models to characterize their effects on reaction fluxes. Since some of these approaches have been applied in organisms other than plants, we provide a critical assessment of their applicability particularly in crops. In addition, we further dissect the inferred effects of genetic variants with respect to reaction rate constants, abundances of enzymes, and concentrations of metabolites, as main determinants of reaction fluxes and relate them with their combined effects on complex traits, like growth. Through this systematic review, we also provide a roadmap for future research to increase the predictive power of statistical approaches by coupling them with mechanistic models of metabolism.
|Hao TongORCiDGND, Anika KükenORCiDGND, Zahra Razaghi-Moghadam, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s00018-021-03844-4
|1420-682X
|1420-9071
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33950314
|Cellular and molecular life sciences : CMLS
|Springer International Publishing AG
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2021/05/05
|2021
|2023/12/13
|Genome-wide; Genomic selection; Metabolic models; Single-nucleotide polymorphisms; association studies
|78
|12
|16
|5123
|5138
|European UnionEuropean Commission [739582, 664620]; European Regional Development Fund through the Bulgarian 'Science and Education for Smart Growth' Operational Programme [BG05M2OP001-1.003-001-C01]; HFSPHuman Frontier Science Program [RGP0046]; Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International