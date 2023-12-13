Schließen

Characterization of effects of genetic variants via genome-scale metabolic modelling

  • Genome-scale metabolic networks for model plants and crops in combination with approaches from the constraint-based modelling framework have been used to predict metabolic traits and design metabolic engineering strategies for their manipulation. With the advances in technologies to generate large-scale genotyping data from natural diversity panels and other populations, genome-wide association and genomic selection have emerged as statistical approaches to determine genetic variants associated with and predictive of traits. Here, we review recent advances in constraint-based approaches that integrate genetic variants in genome-scale metabolic models to characterize their effects on reaction fluxes. Since some of these approaches have been applied in organisms other than plants, we provide a critical assessment of their applicability particularly in crops. In addition, we further dissect the inferred effects of genetic variants with respect to reaction rate constants, abundances of enzymes, and concentrations of metabolites, as mainGenome-scale metabolic networks for model plants and crops in combination with approaches from the constraint-based modelling framework have been used to predict metabolic traits and design metabolic engineering strategies for their manipulation. With the advances in technologies to generate large-scale genotyping data from natural diversity panels and other populations, genome-wide association and genomic selection have emerged as statistical approaches to determine genetic variants associated with and predictive of traits. Here, we review recent advances in constraint-based approaches that integrate genetic variants in genome-scale metabolic models to characterize their effects on reaction fluxes. Since some of these approaches have been applied in organisms other than plants, we provide a critical assessment of their applicability particularly in crops. In addition, we further dissect the inferred effects of genetic variants with respect to reaction rate constants, abundances of enzymes, and concentrations of metabolites, as main determinants of reaction fluxes and relate them with their combined effects on complex traits, like growth. Through this systematic review, we also provide a roadmap for future research to increase the predictive power of statistical approaches by coupling them with mechanistic models of metabolism.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Hao TongORCiDGND, Anika KükenORCiDGND, Zahra Razaghi-Moghadam, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00018-021-03844-4
ISSN:1420-682X
ISSN:1420-9071
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33950314
Title of parent work (English):Cellular and molecular life sciences : CMLS
Publisher:Springer International Publishing AG
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/12/13
Tag:Genome-wide; Genomic selection; Metabolic models; Single-nucleotide polymorphisms; association studies
Volume:78
Issue:12
Number of pages:16
First page:5123
Last Page:5138
Funding institution:European UnionEuropean Commission [739582, 664620]; European Regional Development Fund through the Bulgarian 'Science and Education for Smart Growth' Operational Programme [BG05M2OP001-1.003-001-C01]; HFSPHuman Frontier Science Program [RGP0046]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.