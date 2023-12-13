Schließen

Oral cavity movements of the tongue during large interval slurs in high-level horn players br a descriptive study

  • OBJECTIVE: Recent publications describing lingual movement strategies within the oral cavity of brass players have established the existence of efficient and predictable movement patterns in healthy performers for a variety of performance tasks. In this study we extend the research to include the playing of large interval slurs in horn players. METHODS: Real-time MRI films at 40-msec resolution were simultaneously obtained in the sagittal and coronal planes in 9 professional horn players as they performed 2 repetitions each of 3 slur sequences spanning 1 octave, 1 octave + 3rd, and 1 octave + 5th at a mezzo forte dynamic level. Nine profile lines were overlaid on the images allowing the measurement of dorsal tongue edge movement using a customized MATLAB toolkit. Movement along lines representing the anterior, middle, and posterior oral cavity in the sagittal plane, as well as the vertical height of an air channel observed in the coronal plane, are reported. RESULTS: Both sagittal and coronal views demonstrate patternedOBJECTIVE: Recent publications describing lingual movement strategies within the oral cavity of brass players have established the existence of efficient and predictable movement patterns in healthy performers for a variety of performance tasks. In this study we extend the research to include the playing of large interval slurs in horn players. METHODS: Real-time MRI films at 40-msec resolution were simultaneously obtained in the sagittal and coronal planes in 9 professional horn players as they performed 2 repetitions each of 3 slur sequences spanning 1 octave, 1 octave + 3rd, and 1 octave + 5th at a mezzo forte dynamic level. Nine profile lines were overlaid on the images allowing the measurement of dorsal tongue edge movement using a customized MATLAB toolkit. Movement along lines representing the anterior, middle, and posterior oral cavity in the sagittal plane, as well as the vertical height of an air channel observed in the coronal plane, are reported. RESULTS: Both sagittal and coronal views demonstrate patterned tongue movements that narrow and widen the air channel during ascending and descending slurs, respectively. The magnitude of these movements is greater during larger intervals, though not perfectly consistent within each slur sequence. Additionally, the tongue position during notes tends to drift in the direction of the subsequent note in each sequence. We suggest that the observed movements may help to modulate air speed through the lips, possible attenuating embouchure muscle tension changes by assisting changes in lip vibration frequency.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Peter W. IltisORCiDGND, Jens FrahmORCiDGND, Dirk VoitORCiDGND, Danielle Wood, Scott Taylor
DOI:https://doi.org/10.21091/mppa.2022.2014
ISSN:0885-1158
ISSN:1938-2766
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35637561
Title of parent work (English):Medical problems of performing artists
Publisher:Science & Medicine, Inc.
Place of publishing:Narberth
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/13
Volume:3
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:89
Last Page:97
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.