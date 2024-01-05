Forced to stay at home
The effects of COVID-19-related lockdowns on deterioration of mental health and use of exercise to remediate such effects has been well documented in numerous populations. However, it remains unknown how lockdown restrictions impacted individuals differently and who was more likely to change their exercise behavior and experience negative well-being. The current study examined exercise dependence as a risk factor and its impact on exercise behavior and mood during the initial COVID-19 lockdowns on a global scale in 11,898 participants from 17 countries. Mixed effects models revealed that reducing exercise behavior was associated with a stronger decrease in mood for individuals at risk of exercise dependence compared to individuals at low risk of exercise dependence. Participants at high risk and exercising more prior to the pandemic reported the most exercise during lockdown. Effects of lowered mood were most pronounced in participants with high risk of exercise dependence who reported greater reduction in exercise frequency during lockdown. These results support recent etiological evidence for exercise dependence and add to a growing body of literature documenting mental health effects related to COVID-19.
|Sinika TimmeORCiDGND, Brian Cook, Melanie Schipfer, Oliver StollORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s12662-022-00800-7
|2509-3142
|2509-3150
|German Journal of Exercise and Sport Research
|impact of curfews on mood during a pandemic for individuals with exercise dependence
|Auswirkungen von Ausgangsbeschränkungen in einer Pandemie auf die Stimmung von Personen mit Sportabhängigkeit
|Gezwungen, zu Hause zu bleiben
|Springer
|New York
|Article
|English
|2022/02/25
|2022
|2024/01/05
|COVID-19; Coronavirus disease 2019; Exercise addiction; Exercise behavior; Psychpathology
|52
|3
|5
|477
|481
|Projekt DEAL
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 790 Freizeitgestaltung, darstellende Künste, Sport
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International