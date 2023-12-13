Side effects of labor market policies
- Labor market policies, such as training and sanctions, are commonly used to bring workers back to work. By analogy to medical treatments, exposure to these tools can have side effects. We study the effects on health using individual-level population registers on labor market outcomes, drug prescriptions, and sickness absence, comparing outcomes before and after exposure to training and sanctions. Training improves cardiovascular and mental health, and lowers sickness absence. This is likely to be the result of the instantaneous features of participation, such as the adoption of a more rigorous daily routine, rather than improved employment prospects. Benefits sanctions cause a short-run deterioration of mental health.
The authors thank Anders Forslund, Markus Gehrsitz, Aderonke Osikominu, Ulrika Vikman, two anonymous reviewers, and participants at conferences and workshops in Lyon, Nuremberg, Bath, Leipzig, and Basel, and at seminars in Copenhagen, Potsdam, Hamburg, and Uppsala for valuable comments. M. Caliendo gratefully acknowledges funding from the German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG, 405629508). J. Vikström acknowledges support from FORTE (2015-00971).
