Side effects of labor market policies

  • Labor market policies, such as training and sanctions, are commonly used to bring workers back to work. By analogy to medical treatments, exposure to these tools can have side effects. We study the effects on health using individual-level population registers on labor market outcomes, drug prescriptions, and sickness absence, comparing outcomes before and after exposure to training and sanctions. Training improves cardiovascular and mental health, and lowers sickness absence. This is likely to be the result of the instantaneous features of participation, such as the adoption of a more rigorous daily routine, rather than improved employment prospects. Benefits sanctions cause a short-run deterioration of mental health.

Metadaten
Author details:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Robert MahlstedtORCiDGND, Gerard J. van den BergGND, Johan VikströmGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/sjoe.12514
ISSN:0347-0520
ISSN:1467-9442
Title of parent work (English):The Scandinavian journal of economics
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/13
Tag:Cardiovascular disease; depression; drugs; health; mental health; prescriptions; sanctions; sickness; training; unemployment
Volume:125
Issue:2
Number of pages:37
First page:339
Last Page:375
The authors thank Anders Forslund, Markus Gehrsitz, Aderonke Osikominu, Ulrika Vikman, two anonymous reviewers, and participants at conferences and workshops in Lyon, Nuremberg, Bath, Leipzig, and Basel, and at seminars in Copenhagen, Potsdam, Hamburg, and Uppsala for valuable comments. M. Caliendo gratefully acknowledges funding from the German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG, 405629508). J. Vikström acknowledges support from FORTE (2015-00971).
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

