Side effects of labor market policies

Remarks:

The authors thank Anders Forslund, Markus Gehrsitz, Aderonke Osikominu, Ulrika Vikman, two anonymous reviewers, and participants at conferences and workshops in Lyon, Nuremberg, Bath, Leipzig, and Basel, and at seminars in Copenhagen, Potsdam, Hamburg, and Uppsala for valuable comments. M. Caliendo gratefully acknowledges funding from the German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, DFG, 405629508). J. Vikström acknowledges support from FORTE (2015-00971).