Switching microobjects from low to high aspect ratios using a shape-memory effect

  • Spherical particles from shape-memory polymers (SMP) can be stretched to ellipsoids with high aspect ratio (AR) and temporarily stabilized. They can switch back to low AR upon thermal stimulation. Here, the creation of an alternative shape-switching capability of particles from low to high AR is introduced, where a SMP matrix from polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is used to create crosslinked high AR particles and to program the embedded micrometer-sized particles from a second SMP (oligo(epsilon-caprolactone) micronetworks, MN) with a low switching temperature T-sw. This programming proceeds through shape-recovery of the PVA matrix, from which the MN are harvested by PVA matrix dissolution. The use of a dissolvable SMP matrix may be a general strategy to efficiently create systems with complex moving capabilities.

Author details:Fabian FrießGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Christian WischkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1sm00947h
ISSN:1744-6848
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34605513
Title of parent work (English):Soft matter
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/05
Volume:17
Issue:41
Number of pages:6
First page:9326
Last Page:9331
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

