Personality characteristics and the decision to hire

  • As the policy debate on entrepreneurship increasingly centers on firm growth in terms of job creation, it is important to understand whether the personality of entrepreneurs drives the first hiring in their firms. Using the German Socio-Economic Panel (SOEP), we analyze to what extent personality traits influence the probability of becoming an employer. The results indicate that personality matters. Risk tolerance unfolds the strongest influence on hiring, shortening the time until entrepreneurs hire their first employee; the effect size of a one-standard-deviation increase in risk tolerance is similar to that of having a university degree. Moreover, individuals who are more open to experience, more conscientious, and more trustful are more likely to hire upon establishing their business.

Metadaten
Author details:Marco CaliendoORCiDGND, Frank M. FossenORCiDGND, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/icc/dtab062
ISSN:0960-6491
ISSN:1464-3650
Title of parent work (English):Industrial and corporate change
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/05
Volume:31
Issue:3
Number of pages:26
First page:736
Last Page:761
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

