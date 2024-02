We live in an era driven by fossil fuels. The prevailing climate change suggests that we have to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The only way forward is to use renewable energy sources. Among those, solar energy is a clean, affordable, and sustainable source of energy. It has the potential to satisfy the world’s energy demand in the future. However, there is a need to develop new materials that can make solar energy usable. Photovoltaics (PV) are devices that convert photon energy into electrical energy. The most commonly used solar cells are based on crystalline silicon. However, the fabrication process for silicon solar cells is technologically difficult and costly. Solar cells based on lead halide perovskites (PSCs) have emerged as a new candidate for PV applications since 2009. To date, PSCs have achieved 26% power-conversion-efficiency (PCE) for its single junction, and 33.7% PCE for tandem junction devices. However, there is still room for improvement in overall performance. The main challenge for the

We live in an era driven by fossil fuels. The prevailing climate change suggests that we have to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The only way forward is to use renewable energy sources. Among those, solar energy is a clean, affordable, and sustainable source of energy. It has the potential to satisfy the world’s energy demand in the future. However, there is a need to develop new materials that can make solar energy usable. Photovoltaics (PV) are devices that convert photon energy into electrical energy. The most commonly used solar cells are based on crystalline silicon. However, the fabrication process for silicon solar cells is technologically difficult and costly. Solar cells based on lead halide perovskites (PSCs) have emerged as a new candidate for PV applications since 2009. To date, PSCs have achieved 26% power-conversion-efficiency (PCE) for its single junction, and 33.7% PCE for tandem junction devices. However, there is still room for improvement in overall performance. The main challenge for the commercialization of this technology is the stability of the solar cells under operational conditions. Inorganic perovskite CsPbI3 has attracted researchers’ interest due to its stability at elevated temperatures, however, inorganic perovskites also have associated challenges, e.g. phase stability, larger voltage loss compared to their organic-inorganic hybrid counterparts, and interface energy misalignment. The most efficient inorganic perovskite solar cell is stable for up to a few hundred hours while the most stable device in the field of inorganic PSCs reported so far is at 17% PCE. This suggests the need for improvement of the interfaces for enhanced open circuit voltage (VOC), and optimization of the energy alignment at the interfaces. This dissertation presents the study on interfaces between the perovskite layer and hole transport layer (HTL) for stable CsPbI3 solar cells. The first part of the thesis presents an investigation of the CsPbI3 film annealing environment and its subsequent effects on the perovskite/HTL interface dynamics. Thin films annealed in dry air were compared with thin films annealed in ambient air. Synchrotron-based hard X-ray spectroscopy (HAXPES) measurements reveal that annealing in ambient air does not have an adverse effect; instead, those samples undergo surface band bending. This surface band modification induces changes in interface charge dynamics and, consequently, an improvement in charge extraction at the interfaces. Further, transient surface photovoltage (tr-SPV) simulations show that air-annealed samples exhibit fewer trap states compared to samples annealed in dry air. Finally, by annealing the CsPbI3 films in ambient air, a PCE of 19.8% and Voc of 1.23 V were achieved for an n-i-p structured device. Interface engineering has emerged as a strategy to extract the charge and optimize the energy alignment in perovskite solar cells (PSCs). An interface with fewer trap states and energy band levels closer to the selective contact helps to attain improved efficiencies in PSCs. The second part of the thesis presents a design for the CsPbI3/HTM interface. In this work, an interface between CsPbI3 perovskite and its hole selective contact N2,N2,N2′,N2′,N7,N7,N7′,N7′-octakis(4-methoxyphenyl)-9,9′-spirobi[9H-fluorene]-2,2′,7,7′-tetramine(Spiro-OMeTAD), realized by trioctylphosphine oxide (TOPO), a dipole molecule is introduced. On top of a perovskite film well-passivated by n-octyl ammonium Iodide (OAI), it created an upward surface band-bending at the interface byTOPO that optimizes energy level alignment and enhances the extraction of holes from the perovskite layer to the hole transport material. Consequently, a Voc of 1.2 V and high-power conversion efficiency (PCE) of over 19% were achieved for inorganic CsPbI3 perovskite solar cells. In addition, the work also sheds light on the interfacial charge-selectivity and the long-term stability of CsPbI3 perovskite solar cells. The third part of the thesis extends the previous studies to polymeric poly(3-hexylthiophene-2,5-diyl) (P3HT) as HTL. The CsPbI3/P3HT interface is critical due to high non-radiative recombination. This work presents a CsPbI3/P3HT interface modified with a long-chain alkyl halide molecule, n-hexyl trimethyl ammonium bromide (HTAB). This molecule largely passivates the CsPbI3 perovskite surface and improves the charge extraction across the interface. Consequently, a Voc of over 1.00 V and 14.2% PCE were achieved for CsPbI3 with P3HT as HTM. Overall the results presented in this dissertation introduce and discuss methods to design and study the interfaces in CsPbI3-based solar cells. This study can pave the way for novel interface designs between CsPbI3 and HTM for charge extraction, efficiency and stability.

