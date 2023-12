In the current project, a practical training concept was developed to promote professionalization of prospective teachers working with children with emotional and behavioral disorders (EBD). Based on professional teaching competencies described in the COACTIV-model (Baumert & Kunter, 2011) and its specifications and extensions to inclusive educational processes (Gebhardt et al., 2018; Ries et al., 2020) decisive aspects of competence have been emphasized. Another goal was to foster interpersonal and reflective skills. Relevant competence aspects have been operationalized in a practical way using different methods and techniques to allow for a targeted promotion. In addition to the transfer of basic theoretical knowledge, students in tandem got the opportunity to realize specific individual treatments in schools accompanied by regular supervision and critical evaluation. The practical training concept has been implemented in the current study curriculum and is aimed to be published as Open Educational Resources, including the developed

In the current project, a practical training concept was developed to promote professionalization of prospective teachers working with children with emotional and behavioral disorders (EBD). Based on professional teaching competencies described in the COACTIV-model (Baumert & Kunter, 2011) and its specifications and extensions to inclusive educational processes (Gebhardt et al., 2018; Ries et al., 2020) decisive aspects of competence have been emphasized. Another goal was to foster interpersonal and reflective skills. Relevant competence aspects have been operationalized in a practical way using different methods and techniques to allow for a targeted promotion. In addition to the transfer of basic theoretical knowledge, students in tandem got the opportunity to realize specific individual treatments in schools accompanied by regular supervision and critical evaluation. The practical training concept has been implemented in the current study curriculum and is aimed to be published as Open Educational Resources, including the developed contents and materials. A summative evaluation of the concept within a control group design is in progress.

