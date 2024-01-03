Schließen

A rigorous construction of the supersymmetric path integral associated to a compact spin manifold

  • We give a rigorous construction of the path integral in N = 1/2 supersymmetry as an integral map for differential forms on the loop space of a compact spin manifold. It is defined on the space of differential forms which can be represented by extended iterated integrals in the sense of Chen and Getzler-Jones-Petrack. Via the iterated integral map, we compare our path integral to the non-commutative loop space Chern character of Guneysu and the second author. Our theory provides a rigorous background to various formal proofs of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem for twisted Dirac operators using supersymmetric path integrals, as investigated by Alvarez-Gaume, Atiyah, Bismut and Witten.

Author details:Florian HanischGND, Matthias LudewigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00220-022-04336-7
ISSN:0010-3616
ISSN:1432-0916
Title of parent work (English):Communications in mathematical physics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/03
Volume:391
Issue:3
Number of pages:31
First page:1209
Last Page:1239
Funding institution:Max-Planck-Institute for Gravitational Physics in Potsdam; (Albert-Einstein-Institute); Max-PlanckInstitute for Mathematics in; Bonn; Institute for Mathematics at the University of Potsdam;; Max-Planck-Foundation; ARC [FL170100020]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

