A rigorous construction of the supersymmetric path integral associated to a compact spin manifold
- We give a rigorous construction of the path integral in N = 1/2 supersymmetry as an integral map for differential forms on the loop space of a compact spin manifold. It is defined on the space of differential forms which can be represented by extended iterated integrals in the sense of Chen and Getzler-Jones-Petrack. Via the iterated integral map, we compare our path integral to the non-commutative loop space Chern character of Guneysu and the second author. Our theory provides a rigorous background to various formal proofs of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem for twisted Dirac operators using supersymmetric path integrals, as investigated by Alvarez-Gaume, Atiyah, Bismut and Witten.
