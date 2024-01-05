Schließen

An examination of intolerance of uncertainty and contingency instruction on multiple indices during threat acquisition and extinction training

  Individuals who score high in self-reported Intolerance of Uncertainty (IU) tend to find uncertainty aversive. Prior research has demonstrated that under uncertainty individuals with high IU display difficulties in updating learned threat associations to safety associations. Importantly, recent research has shown that providing contingency instructions about threat and safety contingencies (i.e. reducing uncertainty) to individuals with high IU promotes the updating of learned threat associations to safety associations. Here we aimed to conceptually replicate IU and contingency instruction-based effects by conducting a secondary analysis of self-reported IU, ratings, skin conductance, and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) data recorded during uninstructed/instructed blocks of threat acquisition and threat extinction training (n = 48). Generally, no significant associations were observed between self-reported IU and differential responding to learned threat and safety cues for any measure during uninstructed/instructed blocks of threat acquisition and threat extinction training. There was some tentative evidence that higher IU was associated with greater ratings of unpleasantness and arousal to the safety cue after the experiment and greater skin conductance response to the safety cue during extinction generally. Potential explanations for these null effects and directions for future research are discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Julia WendtORCiDGND, Jayne MorrissORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpsycho.2022.05.005
ISSN:0167-8760
ISSN:1872-7697
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35569601
Title of parent work (English):International journal of psychophysiology : official journal of the International Organization of Psychophysiology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/01/05
Tag:Acquisition; Extinction; Instructions; Intolerance of; Skin conductance; Threat; Uncertainty; fMRI
Volume:177
Number of pages:8
First page:171
Last Page:178
Funding institution:German Research Society [DFG WE 5873/1-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

