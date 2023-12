Structural inheritance of the Salta Rift basin and its control on exhumation patterns of the Eastern Cordillera between 23 and 24°S

The deformation style of mountain belts is greatly influenced by the upper plate architecture created during preceding deformation phases. The Mesozoic Salta Rift extensional phase has created a dominant structural and lithological framework that controls Cenozoic deformation and exhumation patterns in the Central Andes. Studying the nature of these pre-existing anisotropies is a key to understanding the spatiotemporal distribution of exhumation and its controlling factors. The Eastern Cordillera in particular, has a structural grain that is in part controlled by Salta Rift structures and their orientation relative to Andean shortening. As a result, there are areas in which Andean deformation prevails and areas where the influence of the Salta Rift is the main control on deformation patterns. Between 23 and 24°S, lithological and structural heterogeneities imposed by the Lomas de Olmedo sub-basin (Salta Rift basin) affect the development of the Eastern Cordillera fold-and-thrust belt. The inverted northern margin of the sub-basin

The deformation style of mountain belts is greatly influenced by the upper plate architecture created during preceding deformation phases. The Mesozoic Salta Rift extensional phase has created a dominant structural and lithological framework that controls Cenozoic deformation and exhumation patterns in the Central Andes. Studying the nature of these pre-existing anisotropies is a key to understanding the spatiotemporal distribution of exhumation and its controlling factors. The Eastern Cordillera in particular, has a structural grain that is in part controlled by Salta Rift structures and their orientation relative to Andean shortening. As a result, there are areas in which Andean deformation prevails and areas where the influence of the Salta Rift is the main control on deformation patterns. Between 23 and 24°S, lithological and structural heterogeneities imposed by the Lomas de Olmedo sub-basin (Salta Rift basin) affect the development of the Eastern Cordillera fold-and-thrust belt. The inverted northern margin of the sub-basin now forms the southern boundary of the intermontane Cianzo basin. The former western margin of the sub-basin is located at the confluence of the Subandean Zone, the Santa Barbara System and the Eastern Cordillera. Here, the Salta Rift basin architecture is responsible for the distribution of these morphotectonic provinces. In this study we use a multi-method approach consisting of low-temperature (U-Th-Sm)/He and apatite fission track thermochronology, detrital geochronology, structural and sedimentological analyses to investigate the Mesozoic structural inheritance of the Lomas de Olmedo sub-basin and Cenozoic exhumation patterns. Characterization of the extension-related Tacurú Group as an intermediate succession between Paleozoic basement and the syn-rift infill of the Lomas de Olmedo sub-basin reveals a Jurassic maximum depositional age. Zircon (U-Th-Sm)/He cooling ages record a pre-Cretaceous onset of exhumation for the rift shoulders in the northern part of the sub-basin, whereas the western shoulder shows a more recent onset (140–115 Ma). Variations in the sedimentary thickness of syn- and post-rift strata document the evolution of accommodation space in the sub-basin. While the thickness of syn-rift strata increases rapidly toward the northern basin margin, the post-rift strata thickness decreases toward the margin and forms a condensed section on the rift shoulder. Inversion of Salta Rift structures commenced between the late Oligocene and Miocene (24–15 Ma) in the ranges surrounding the Cianzo basin. The eastern and western limbs of the Cianzo syncline, located in the hanging wall of the basin-bounding Hornocal fault, show diachronous exhumation. At the same time, western fault blocks of Tilcara Range, south of the Cianzo basin, began exhuming in the late Oligocene to early Miocene (26–16 Ma). Eastward propagation to the frontal thrust and to the Paleozoic strata east of the Tilcara Range occurred in the middle Miocene (22–10 Ma) and the late Miocene–early Pliocene (10–4 Ma), respectively.

