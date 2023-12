As part of the PSI project, a new course was designed to give pre-service science teachers an in-depth insight into scientific research and to enable them to design their own scientific research experiment. Motivated by the consideration of “knowledge of scientific research processes” in the model of “extended content knowledge for the school context” (PSI) as well as by findings of empirical studies showing the relevance of own scientific research experiences for the competencies of pre-service science teachers concerning teaching about “Nature of Science” and “scientific inquiry” processes. Here we present a new course (4 hours/week) that provides pre-service science teachers with research experiences and knowledge about scientific research, integrated with aspects of pedagogical content knowledge (seminar and laboratory course). The course provides insights into scientific research and the “Nature of Science”, allows pre-service teachers to conduct their own scientific and school-relevant experiments, and provides appropriate

