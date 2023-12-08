Stress processing mediates the link between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being

Objectives While the positive effects of trait self-compassion on affective well-being are widely known, within-person effects of state self-compassion and underlying mechanisms between state self-compassion and affective well-being have rarely been investigated. The current study aimed at examining whether perceived stress and healthier coping responses are mediators in the relation between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being. Methods A total of 213 participants completed measures of momentary self-compassion, momentary perceived stress, and engagement and disengagement coping responses, as well as affective well-being (i.e., presence of positive and absence of negative affect) via their smartphones. The ambulatory assessment design included three measurements per day (morning, afternoon, evening) for 7 days. Results Multilevel modeling revealed that within-persons, momentary levels of self-compassion were related to momentary levels of stress, coping responses, and affective well-being components. 1-1-1

Objectives While the positive effects of trait self-compassion on affective well-being are widely known, within-person effects of state self-compassion and underlying mechanisms between state self-compassion and affective well-being have rarely been investigated. The current study aimed at examining whether perceived stress and healthier coping responses are mediators in the relation between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being. Methods A total of 213 participants completed measures of momentary self-compassion, momentary perceived stress, and engagement and disengagement coping responses, as well as affective well-being (i.e., presence of positive and absence of negative affect) via their smartphones. The ambulatory assessment design included three measurements per day (morning, afternoon, evening) for 7 days. Results Multilevel modeling revealed that within-persons, momentary levels of self-compassion were related to momentary levels of stress, coping responses, and affective well-being components. 1-1-1 multilevel mediation analyses were conducted and demonstrated that, at the within-person level, momentary self-compassion was related to more positive and less negative affect via perceived stress and facilitating healthy coping responses. The within-person relations of the original 1-1-1 multilevel mediation could partially be replicated in an alternative model with momentary self-compassion one occasion prior and positive affect. However, the link between self-compassion one occasion prior and negative affect was only mediated by perceived stress. Conclusions This work helps to understand the processes underlying the adaptive effects of momentary self-compassion on momentary affective well-being on a given occasion. Theoretical and practical implications of these findings are discussed.

