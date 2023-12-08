Schließen

Stress processing mediates the link between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being

  • Objectives While the positive effects of trait self-compassion on affective well-being are widely known, within-person effects of state self-compassion and underlying mechanisms between state self-compassion and affective well-being have rarely been investigated. The current study aimed at examining whether perceived stress and healthier coping responses are mediators in the relation between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being. Methods A total of 213 participants completed measures of momentary self-compassion, momentary perceived stress, and engagement and disengagement coping responses, as well as affective well-being (i.e., presence of positive and absence of negative affect) via their smartphones. The ambulatory assessment design included three measurements per day (morning, afternoon, evening) for 7 days. Results Multilevel modeling revealed that within-persons, momentary levels of self-compassion were related to momentary levels of stress, coping responses, and affective well-being components. 1-1-1Objectives While the positive effects of trait self-compassion on affective well-being are widely known, within-person effects of state self-compassion and underlying mechanisms between state self-compassion and affective well-being have rarely been investigated. The current study aimed at examining whether perceived stress and healthier coping responses are mediators in the relation between momentary self-compassion and affective well-being. Methods A total of 213 participants completed measures of momentary self-compassion, momentary perceived stress, and engagement and disengagement coping responses, as well as affective well-being (i.e., presence of positive and absence of negative affect) via their smartphones. The ambulatory assessment design included three measurements per day (morning, afternoon, evening) for 7 days. Results Multilevel modeling revealed that within-persons, momentary levels of self-compassion were related to momentary levels of stress, coping responses, and affective well-being components. 1-1-1 multilevel mediation analyses were conducted and demonstrated that, at the within-person level, momentary self-compassion was related to more positive and less negative affect via perceived stress and facilitating healthy coping responses. The within-person relations of the original 1-1-1 multilevel mediation could partially be replicated in an alternative model with momentary self-compassion one occasion prior and positive affect. However, the link between self-compassion one occasion prior and negative affect was only mediated by perceived stress. Conclusions This work helps to understand the processes underlying the adaptive effects of momentary self-compassion on momentary affective well-being on a given occasion. Theoretical and practical implications of these findings are discussed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christina EwertORCiDGND, Cosma Frauke Antonia HoffmannORCiD, Michela Schröder-AbéORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12671-022-01954-z
ISSN:1868-8527
ISSN:1868-8535
Title of parent work (English):Mindfulness
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Tag:Affective well-being; Coping; Self-compassion; Stress processing
Volume:13
Issue:9
Number of pages:13
First page:2269
Last Page:2281
Funding institution:Potsdam Graduate School
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.