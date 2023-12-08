Schließen

Stability-instability transition in tripartite merged ecological networks

  Although ecological networks are typically constructed based on a single type of interaction, e.g. trophic interactions in a food web, a more complete picture of ecosystem composition and functioning arises from merging networks of multiple interaction types. In this work, we consider tripartite networks constructed by merging two bipartite networks, one mutualistic and one antagonistic. Taking the interactions within each sub-network to be distributed randomly, we consider the stability of the dynamics of the network based on the spectrum of its community matrix. In the asymptotic limit of a large number of species, we show that the spectrum undergoes an eigenvalue phase transition, which leads to an abrupt destabilisation of the network as the ratio of mutualists to antagonists is increased. We also derive results that show how this transition is manifest in networks of finite size, as well as when disorder is introduced in the segregation of the two interaction types. Our random-matrix results will serve as a baseline for understanding the behaviour of merged networks with more realistic structures and/or more detailed dynamics.

Metadaten
Author details:Clive Emary, Anne-Kathleen MalchowORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00285-022-01783-7
ISSN:0303-6812
ISSN:1432-1416
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35960362
Title of parent work (English):Journal of mathematical biology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/12
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Tag:Community matrix; Ecological network; Phase transition; Population dynamics; Random eigenvalues; Random matrices
Volume:85
Issue:3
Article number:20
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:Newcastle University's Institute for Sustainability
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

