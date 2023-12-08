Schließen

Class size affects preservice teachers' physiological and psychological stress reactions

  Teachers frequently express stress associated with teaching in large classrooms. Despite the timehonored tradition in teacher stress research of treating class size as a job-related stressor, the underlying premise that class size directly impacts teachers' stress reactions remains untested. In this randomized controlled experiment targeted at preservice teachers, we utilized a standardized virtual reality (VR) classroom to examine whether class size (number of student avatars) directly affected physiological (heart rate) or psychological (subjective rating) stress reactions among 65 preservice teachers. Results from linear mixed-effects modeling (LMM) showed that class size significantly predicted both their physiological and psychological stress reactions in the simulated environment: Average heart rate and subjective stress ratings were both significantly higher in the large class size condition. Further investigations into the causes of this association has been proposed. These findings may contribute to a better understanding of the effects of classroom features on preservice teachers' emotional experiences and well-being.

Metadaten
Author details:Yizhen HuangORCiD, Eric RichterORCiDGND, Thilo KleickmannORCiDGND, Dirk RichterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.compedu.2022.104503
ISSN:0360-1315
ISSN:1873-782X
Title of parent work (English):Computers & education : an international journal
Subtitle (English):an experiment in a virtual reality classroom
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Tag:Augmented and virtual reality; Improving classroom teaching; Media in education; Pedagogical issues; Simulations
Volume:184
Article number:104503
Number of pages:20
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 371 Schulen, schulische Tätigkeiten; Sonderpädagogik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

