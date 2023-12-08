Apparent anomalous diffusion and non-Gaussian distributions in a simple mobile-immobile transport model with Poissonian switching
- We analyse mobile-immobile transport of particles that switch between the mobile and immobile phases with finite rates. Despite this seemingly simple assumption of Poissonian switching, we unveil a rich transport dynamics including significant transient anomalous diffusion and non-Gaussian displacement distributions. Our discussion is based on experimental parameters for tau proteins in neuronal cells, but the results obtained here are expected to be of relevance for a broad class of processes in complex systems. Specifically, we obtain that, when the mean binding time is significantly longer than the mean mobile time, transient anomalous diffusion is observed at short and intermediate time scales, with a strong dependence on the fraction of initially mobile and immobile particles. We unveil a Laplace distribution of particle displacements at relevant intermediate time scales. For any initial fraction of mobile particles, the respective mean squared displacement (MSD) displays a plateau. Moreover, we demonstrate a short-time cubicWe analyse mobile-immobile transport of particles that switch between the mobile and immobile phases with finite rates. Despite this seemingly simple assumption of Poissonian switching, we unveil a rich transport dynamics including significant transient anomalous diffusion and non-Gaussian displacement distributions. Our discussion is based on experimental parameters for tau proteins in neuronal cells, but the results obtained here are expected to be of relevance for a broad class of processes in complex systems. Specifically, we obtain that, when the mean binding time is significantly longer than the mean mobile time, transient anomalous diffusion is observed at short and intermediate time scales, with a strong dependence on the fraction of initially mobile and immobile particles. We unveil a Laplace distribution of particle displacements at relevant intermediate time scales. For any initial fraction of mobile particles, the respective mean squared displacement (MSD) displays a plateau. Moreover, we demonstrate a short-time cubic time dependence of the MSD for immobile tracers when initially all particles are immobile.…
|Author details:
|Timo J. DoerriesORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1098/rsif.2022.0233
|ISSN:
|1742-5689
|ISSN:
|1742-5662
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35857918
|Title of parent work (English):
|Interface : journal of the Royal Society
|Publisher:
|Royal Society
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/06
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/12/08
|Tag:
|diffusion; mobile-immobile model; tau proteins
|Volume:
|19
|Issue:
|192
|Article number:
|20220233
|Number of pages:
|14
|Funding institution:
|German Science Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]; Polish National Agency; for Academic Exchange(NAWA)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert