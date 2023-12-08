Synthesis and self-assembly of cytidine- and guanosine-based copolymers
- The base pairing property and the "melting" behavior of oligonucleotides can take advantage to develop new smart thermoresponsive and programmable materials. Complementary cytidine- (C) and guanosine- (G) based monomers were blockcopolymerized using RAFT polymerization technique with poly-(N-(2-hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide) (pHPMA) as the hydrophilic macro chain transfer agent (macro-CTA). C-C, G-G and C-G hydrogen bond interactions of blockcopolymers with respectively C and G moieties have been investigated using SEM, DLS and UV-Vis. Mixing and heating both complementary copolymers resulted in reforming new aggregates. Due to the ribose moiety of the isolated nucleoside-bearing blockcopolymers, the polarity is increased for better solubility. Self-assembly investigations of these bioinspired compounds are the crucial basis for the development of potential future drug delivery systems.
Author details:
|Sany CheaORCiDGND, Kristin Schade, Stefan ReinickeORCiDGND, Regina BleulORCiD, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiDGND
