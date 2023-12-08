Synthesis and self-assembly of cytidine- and guanosine-based copolymers

Sany Chea, Kristin Schade, Stefan Reinicke, Regina Bleul, Ruben R. Rosencrantz The base pairing property and the "melting" behavior of oligonucleotides can take advantage to develop new smart thermoresponsive and programmable materials. Complementary cytidine- (C) and guanosine- (G) based monomers were blockcopolymerized using RAFT polymerization technique with poly-(N-(2-hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide) (pHPMA) as the hydrophilic macro chain transfer agent (macro-CTA). C-C, G-G and C-G hydrogen bond interactions of blockcopolymers with respectively C and G moieties have been investigated using SEM, DLS and UV-Vis. Mixing and heating both complementary copolymers resulted in reforming new aggregates. Due to the ribose moiety of the isolated nucleoside-bearing blockcopolymers, the polarity is increased for better solubility. Self-assembly investigations of these bioinspired compounds are the crucial basis for the development of potential future drug delivery systems.