Synthesis and self-assembly of cytidine- and guanosine-based copolymers

  • The base pairing property and the "melting" behavior of oligonucleotides can take advantage to develop new smart thermoresponsive and programmable materials. Complementary cytidine- (C) and guanosine- (G) based monomers were blockcopolymerized using RAFT polymerization technique with poly-(N-(2-hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide) (pHPMA) as the hydrophilic macro chain transfer agent (macro-CTA). C-C, G-G and C-G hydrogen bond interactions of blockcopolymers with respectively C and G moieties have been investigated using SEM, DLS and UV-Vis. Mixing and heating both complementary copolymers resulted in reforming new aggregates. Due to the ribose moiety of the isolated nucleoside-bearing blockcopolymers, the polarity is increased for better solubility. Self-assembly investigations of these bioinspired compounds are the crucial basis for the development of potential future drug delivery systems.

Author details:Sany CheaORCiDGND, Kristin Schade, Stefan ReinickeORCiDGND, Regina BleulORCiD, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2py00615d
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Volume:13
Issue:35
Number of pages:11
First page:5058
Last Page:5067
Funding institution:Fraunhofer Internal Programs [840 205]; Fraunhofer Cluster of Excellence; Immune-Mediated Diseases CIMD; German Federal Ministry of Education and; Research (BMBF) [13XP5113]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

