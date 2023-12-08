Schließen

A note on Neumann problems on graphs

  • We discuss Neumann problems for self-adjoint Laplacians on (possibly infinite) graphs. Under the assumption that the heat semigroup is ultracontractive we discuss the unique solvability for non-empty subgraphs with respect to the vertex boundary and provide analytic and probabilistic representations for Neumann solutions. A second result deals with Neumann problems on canonically compactifiable graphs with respect to the Royden boundary and provides conditions for unique solvability and analytic and probabilistic representations.

Author details:Michael HinzORCiDGND, Michael SchwarzGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11117-022-00930-0
ISSN:1385-1292
ISSN:1572-9281
Title of parent work (English):Positivity
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Tag:Discrete Dirichlet forms; Graphs; Neumann problem; Royden boundary
Volume:26
Issue:4
Article number:68
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

