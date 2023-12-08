A note on Neumann problems on graphs
- We discuss Neumann problems for self-adjoint Laplacians on (possibly infinite) graphs. Under the assumption that the heat semigroup is ultracontractive we discuss the unique solvability for non-empty subgraphs with respect to the vertex boundary and provide analytic and probabilistic representations for Neumann solutions. A second result deals with Neumann problems on canonically compactifiable graphs with respect to the Royden boundary and provides conditions for unique solvability and analytic and probabilistic representations.
