[Nb6Cl14(pyrazine)(4)], a versatile precursor for ligand-supported hexanuclear niobium cluster compounds: synthesis, characterization, follow-up reactions, and intermolecular interactions

  • The compound [Nb6Cl14(pyrazine)(4)]center dot 2CH(2)Cl(2) (1) was investigated for its suitability as a starting compound for new ligand-supported hexanuclear niobium cluster compounds. The synthesis, stability to air and increased temperature, solubility and usability for subsequent reactions of 1, and purification and separation of the reaction products are discussed. The compounds with cluster units [Nb6Cl14L4], where L = iso-quinoline N-oxides (2), 1,1-dimethylethylenediamines (3), or thiazoles (4), and [Nb6Cl14(PEt3)(3.76)(Et3PO)(0.24)]-[Nb6Cl14(MeCN)(4)]center dot 4MeCN (5) are presented as follow-up products. The crystal structures of compounds 1-5 are analyzed, and the structures are discussed with respect to their intraand intermolecular bonding situations and crystal packing. In addition to hydrogen bonds and pi-pi interactions, the appearance of chalcogen and halogen bonds and lone pair-pi interactions between Nb-6 cluster units was observed for the first time.

Metadaten
Author details:Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Martin KöckerlingORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.inorgchem.1c03109
ISSN:0020-1669
ISSN:1520-510X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35072457
Title of parent work (English):Inorganic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/08
Tag:Cluster chemistry; crystals; ligands; molecules; transition metals
Volume:61
Issue:5
Number of pages:12
First page:2409
Last Page:2420
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [SPP 1708, KO 1616/8]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

