Gold nanotriangles with crumble topping and their influence on catalysis and surface-enhanced raman spectroscopy

  • By adding hyaluronic acid (HA) to dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT)-stabilized gold nanotriangles (AuNTs) with an average thickness of 7.5 +/- 1 nm and an edge length of about 175 +/- 17 nm, the AOT bilayer is replaced by a polymeric HA-layer leading to biocompatible nanoplatelets. The subsequent reduction process of tetrachloroauric acid in the HA-shell surrounding the AuNTs leads to the formation of spherical gold nanoparticles on the platelet surface. With increasing tetrachloroauric acid concentration, the decoration with gold nanoparticles can be tuned. SAXS measurements reveal an increase of the platelet thickness up to around 14.5 nm, twice the initial value of bare AuNTs. HRTEM micrographs show welding phenomena between densely packed particles on the platelet surface, leading to a crumble formation while preserving the original crystal structure. Crumbles crystallized on top of the platelets enhance the Raman signal by a factor of around 20, and intensify the plasmon-driven dimerization of 4-nitrothiophenol (4-NTP) to 4,4By adding hyaluronic acid (HA) to dioctyl sodium sulfosuccinate (AOT)-stabilized gold nanotriangles (AuNTs) with an average thickness of 7.5 +/- 1 nm and an edge length of about 175 +/- 17 nm, the AOT bilayer is replaced by a polymeric HA-layer leading to biocompatible nanoplatelets. The subsequent reduction process of tetrachloroauric acid in the HA-shell surrounding the AuNTs leads to the formation of spherical gold nanoparticles on the platelet surface. With increasing tetrachloroauric acid concentration, the decoration with gold nanoparticles can be tuned. SAXS measurements reveal an increase of the platelet thickness up to around 14.5 nm, twice the initial value of bare AuNTs. HRTEM micrographs show welding phenomena between densely packed particles on the platelet surface, leading to a crumble formation while preserving the original crystal structure. Crumbles crystallized on top of the platelets enhance the Raman signal by a factor of around 20, and intensify the plasmon-driven dimerization of 4-nitrothiophenol (4-NTP) to 4,4 '-dimercaptoazobenzene in a yield of up to 50 %. The resulting crumbled nanotriangles, with a biopolymer shell and the absorption maximum in the second window for in vivo imaging, are promising candidates for biomedical sensing.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ferenc LiebigGND, Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Clemens Nikolaus Zeno SchmittORCiDGND, Andreas F. ThünemannORCiD, Claudia Christina PrietzelGND, Matias BargheerORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cplu.201900745
ISSN:2192-6506
Title of parent work (English):ChemPlusChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/31
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/12/11
Tag:HRTEM; SERS; gold nanostructures; hyaluronic acid; monolayer formation
Volume:85
Issue:3
Number of pages:8
First page:519
Last Page:526
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (INST 336/64-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1445

