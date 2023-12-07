Schließen

A dual pH- and light-responsive spiropyrane-based surfactant

  • A cationic surfactant containing a spiropyrane unit is prepared exhibiting a dual-responsive adjustability of its surface-active characteristics. The switching mechanism of the system relies on the reversible conversion of the non-ionic spiropyrane (SP) to a zwitterionic merocyanine (MC) and can be controlled by adjusting the pH value and via light, resulting in a pH-dependent photoactivity: While the compound possesses a pronounced difference in surface activity between both forms under acidic conditions, this behavior is suppressed at a neutral pH level. The underlying switching processes are investigated in detail, and a thermodynamic explanation based on a combination of theoretical and experimental results is provided. This complex stimuli-responsive behavior enables remote-control of colloidal systems. To demonstrate its applicability, the surfactant is utilized for the pH-dependent manipulation of oil-in-water emulsions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin ReifarthORCiDGND, Marek BekirORCiD, Alain M. Bapolisi, Evgenii TitovORCiDGND, Fabian Nusshardt, Julius Nowaczyk, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND, Anjali SharmaORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Svetlana A. SanterORCiDGND, Matthias HartliebORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202114687
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35178847
Title of parent work (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
Subtitle (English):investigations on Its switching behavior and remote control over emulsion stability
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/07
Tag:Dual-Responsiveness; Manipulation of Emulsion Stability; Spiropyrane; Surfactant; Switchable Surfactants; pH-Dependent Photoresponsivity
Volume:61
Issue:21
Article number:e202114687
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC) [648365]; German research council (DFG); [471323994]; DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program) [HA 7725/2-1]; University of; Potsdam; DFG [454020933]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.