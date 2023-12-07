Martin Reifarth, Marek Bekir, Alain M. Bapolisi, Evgenii Titov, Fabian Nusshardt, Julius Nowaczyk, Dmitry Grigoriev, Anjali Sharma, Peter Saalfrank, Svetlana A. Santer, Matthias Hartlieb, Alexander Böker
- A cationic surfactant containing a spiropyrane unit is prepared exhibiting a dual-responsive adjustability of its surface-active characteristics. The switching mechanism of the system relies on the reversible conversion of the non-ionic spiropyrane (SP) to a zwitterionic merocyanine (MC) and can be controlled by adjusting the pH value and via light, resulting in a pH-dependent photoactivity: While the compound possesses a pronounced difference in surface activity between both forms under acidic conditions, this behavior is suppressed at a neutral pH level. The underlying switching processes are investigated in detail, and a thermodynamic explanation based on a combination of theoretical and experimental results is provided. This complex stimuli-responsive behavior enables remote-control of colloidal systems. To demonstrate its applicability, the surfactant is utilized for the pH-dependent manipulation of oil-in-water emulsions.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Martin ReifarthORCiDGND, Marek BekirORCiD, Alain M. Bapolisi, Evgenii TitovORCiDGND, Fabian Nusshardt, Julius Nowaczyk, Dmitry GrigorievORCiDGND, Anjali SharmaORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Svetlana A. SanterORCiDGND, Matthias HartliebORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202114687
|ISSN:
|1433-7851
|ISSN:
|1521-3773
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35178847
|Title of parent work (English):
|Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
|Subtitle (English):
|investigations on Its switching behavior and remote control over emulsion stability
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/18
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/12/07
|Tag:
|Dual-Responsiveness; Manipulation of Emulsion Stability; Spiropyrane; Surfactant; Switchable Surfactants; pH-Dependent Photoresponsivity
|Volume:
|61
|Issue:
|21
|Article number:
|e202114687
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|European Research Council (ERC) [648365]; German research council (DFG); [471323994]; DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program) [HA 7725/2-1]; University of; Potsdam; DFG [454020933]; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International