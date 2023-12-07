Schließen

Surface reconstruction on electro-spun PVA/PVP nanofibers by water evaporation

  • Tailoring the secondary surface morphology of electro-spun nanofibers has been highly desired, as such delicate structures equip nanofibers with distinct functions. Here, we report a simple strategy to directly reconstruct the surface of polyvinyl alcohol/polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVA/PVP) nanofibers by water evaporation. The roughness and diameter of the nanofibers depend on the temperature during vacuum drying. Surface changes of the nanofibers from smooth to rough were observed at 55 degrees C, with a significant drop in nanofiber diameter. We attribute the formation of the secondary surface morphology to the intermolecular forces in the water vapor, including capillary and the compression forces, on the basis of the results from the Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and X-ray photoelectron (XPS) spectroscopy. The strategy is universally effective for various electro-spun polymer nanofibers, thus opening up avenues toward more detailed and sophisticated structure design and implementation for nanofibers.

Metadaten
Author details:Feipeng WangORCiD, Zheng ZhangORCiD, Yuyang Yan, Zijia Shen, Qiang Wang, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/nano12050797
ISSN:2079-4991
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35269284
Title of parent work (English):Nanomaterials
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/07
Tag:intermolecular force; nanofiber; surface reconstruction; surface-roughened
Volume:12
Issue:5
Article number:797
Number of pages:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

