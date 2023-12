AC electrokinetic immobilization of influenza viruses and antibodies on nanoelectrode arrays for on-chip immunoassays

In the present thesis, AC electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, were demonstrated as a simple and fast method to functionalize the surface of nanoelectrodes with submicrometer sized biological objects. These nanoelectrodes have a cylindrical shape with a diameter of 500 nm arranged in an array of 6256 electrodes. Due to its medical relevance influenza virus as well as anti-influenza antibodies were chosen as a model organism. Common methods to bring antibodies or proteins to biosensor surfaces are complex and time-consuming. In the present work, it was demonstrated that by applying AC electric fields influenza viruses and antibodies can be immobilized onto the nanoelectrodes within seconds without any prior chemical modification of neither the surface nor the immobilized biological object. The distribution of these immobilized objects is not uniform over the entire array, it exhibits a decreasing gradient from the outer row to the inner ones. Different causes for this gradient have been discussed, such

In the present thesis, AC electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, were demonstrated as a simple and fast method to functionalize the surface of nanoelectrodes with submicrometer sized biological objects. These nanoelectrodes have a cylindrical shape with a diameter of 500 nm arranged in an array of 6256 electrodes. Due to its medical relevance influenza virus as well as anti-influenza antibodies were chosen as a model organism. Common methods to bring antibodies or proteins to biosensor surfaces are complex and time-consuming. In the present work, it was demonstrated that by applying AC electric fields influenza viruses and antibodies can be immobilized onto the nanoelectrodes within seconds without any prior chemical modification of neither the surface nor the immobilized biological object. The distribution of these immobilized objects is not uniform over the entire array, it exhibits a decreasing gradient from the outer row to the inner ones. Different causes for this gradient have been discussed, such as the vortex-shaped fluid motion above the nanoelectrodes generated by, among others, electrothermal fluid flow. It was demonstrated that parts of the accumulated material are permanently immobilized to the electrodes. This is a unique characteristic of the presented system since in the literature the AC electrokinetic immobilization is almost entirely presented as a method just for temporary immobilization. The spatial distribution of the immobilized viral material or the anti-influenza antibodies at the electrodes was observed by either the combination of fluorescence microscopy and deconvolution or by super-resolution microscopy (STED). On-chip immunoassays were performed to examine the suitability of the functionalized electrodes as a potential affinity-based biosensor. Two approaches were pursued: A) the influenza virus as the bio-receptor or B) the influenza virus as the analyte. Different sources of error were eliminated by ELISA and passivation experiments. Hence, the activity of the immobilized object was inspected by incubation with the analyte. This resulted in the successful detection of anti-influenza antibodies by the immobilized viral material. On the other hand, a detection of influenza virus particles by the immobilized anti-influenza antibodies was not possible. The latter might be due to lost activity or wrong orientation of the antibodies. Thus, further examinations on the activity of by AC electric fields immobilized antibodies should follow. When combined with microfluidics and an electrical read-out system, the functionalized chips possess the potential to serve as a rapid, portable, and cost-effective point-of-care (POC) device. This device can be utilized as a basis for diverse applications in diagnosing and treating influenza, as well as various other pathogens.

…