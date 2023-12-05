Schließen

United in Diversity

  • What are the future perspectives for Jews and Jewish networks in contemporary Europe? Is there a new quality of relations between Jews and non-Jews, despite or precisely because of the Holocaust trauma? How is the memory of the extermination of 6 million European Jews reflected in memorial events and literature, film, drama, and visual arts media? To what degree do European Jews feel as integrated people, as Europeans per see, and as safe citizens? An interdisciplinary team of historians, cultural anthropologists, sociologists, and literary theorists answers these questions for Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Germany. They show that the Holocaust has become an enduring topic in public among Jews and non-Jews. However, Jews in Europe work self-confidently on their future on the "old continent," new alliances, and in cooperation with a broad network of civil forces. Non-Jewish interest in Jewish history and the present has significantly increased over decades, and networks combatting anti-Semitism have strengthened.

Metadaten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110783216
ISBN:978-3-11-078310-0
ISBN:978-3-11-078321-6
Title of parent work (German):Europäisch-jüdische Studien – Beiträge
Subtitle (English):Contemporary European Jewry in an Interdisciplinary Perspective
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Marcela Menachem Zoufalá, Olaf Glöckner
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/12/05
Tag:Christlich-jüdische Beziehung; Diaspora; Zeitgenössisches Judentum
Volume:62
Number of pages:VII, 242
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

