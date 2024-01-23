Dissecting the role of the TusA protein for cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli
Entschlüsselung der Rolle des TusA-Proteins für die Zellfunktionalität und FtsZ-Ringbildung in Escherichia coli
- In this work, the role of the TusA protein was investigated for the cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli. TusA is the tRNA-2-thiouridine synthase that acts as a sulfur transferase in tRNA thiolation for the formation of 2-thiouridine at the position 34 (wobble base) of tRNALys, tRNAGlu and tRNAGln. It binds the persulfide form of sulfur and transfers it to further proteins during mnm5s2U tRNA modification at wobble position and for Moco biosynthesis. With this thiomodification of tRNA, the ribosome binding is more efficient and frameshifting is averted during the protein translation. Previous studies have revealed an essential role of TusA in bacterial cell physiology since deletion of the tusA gene resulted in retarded growth and filamentous cells during the exponential growth phase in a rich medium which suddenly disappeared during the stationary phase. This indicates a problem in the cell division process. Therefore the focus of this work was to investigate the role of TusA for cell functionality and FtsZIn this work, the role of the TusA protein was investigated for the cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli. TusA is the tRNA-2-thiouridine synthase that acts as a sulfur transferase in tRNA thiolation for the formation of 2-thiouridine at the position 34 (wobble base) of tRNALys, tRNAGlu and tRNAGln. It binds the persulfide form of sulfur and transfers it to further proteins during mnm5s2U tRNA modification at wobble position and for Moco biosynthesis. With this thiomodification of tRNA, the ribosome binding is more efficient and frameshifting is averted during the protein translation. Previous studies have revealed an essential role of TusA in bacterial cell physiology since deletion of the tusA gene resulted in retarded growth and filamentous cells during the exponential growth phase in a rich medium which suddenly disappeared during the stationary phase. This indicates a problem in the cell division process. Therefore the focus of this work was to investigate the role of TusA for cell functionality and FtsZ ring formation and thus the cell separation. The reason behind the filamentous growth of the tusA mutant strain was investigated by growth and morphological analyses. ΔtusA cells showed a retarded growth during the exponential phase compared to the WT strain. Also, morphological analysis of ΔtusA cells confirmed the filamentous cell shape. The growth and cell division defects in ΔtusA indicated a defect in FtsZ protein as a key player of cell division. The microscopic investigation revealed that filamentous ΔtusA cells possessed multiple DNA parts arranged next to each other. This suggested that although the DNA replication occurred correctly, there was a defect in the step where FtsZ should act; probably FtsZ is unable to assemble to the ring structure or the assembled ring is not able to constrict. All tested mutant strains (ΔtusD, ΔtusE and ΔmnmA) involved in the mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification pathway shared the similar retarded growth and filamentous cell shape like ΔtusA strain. Thus, the cell division defect arises from a defect in mnm5s2U34 tRNA thiolation. Since the FtsZ ring formation was supposed to be defective in filaments, a possible intracellular interaction of TusA and FtsZ was examined by fluorescent (EGFP and mCherry) fusion proteins expression and FRET. FtsZ expressing tusA mutant (DE3) cells showed a red mCherry signal at the cell poles, indicating that FtsZ is still in the assembling phase. Interestingly, the cellular region of EGFP-TusA fusion protein expressed in ΔtusA (DE3) was conspicuous; the EGFP signal was spread throughout the whole cell and, in addition, a slight accumulation of the EGFP-TusA fluorescence was detectable at the cell poles, the same part of the cell as for mCherry-FtsZ. Thus, this strongly suggested an interaction of TusA and FtsZ. Furthermore, the cellular FtsZ and Fis concentrations, and their change during different growth phases were determined via immunoblotting. All tested deletion strains of mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification show high cellular FtsZ and Fis levels in the exponential phase, shifting to the later growth phases. This shift reflects the retarded growth, whereby the deletion strains reach later the exponential phase. Conclusively, the growth and cell division defect, and thus the formation of filaments, is most likely caused by changes in the cellular FtsZ and Fis concentrations. Finally, the translation efficiencies of certain proteins (RpoS, Fur, Fis and mFis) in tusA mutant and in additional gene deletion strains were studied whether they were affected by using unmodified U34 tRNAs of Lys, Glu and Gln. The translation efficiency is decreased in mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification-impaired strains in addition to their existing growth and cell division defect due to the elimination of these three amino acids. Finally, these results confirm and reinforce the importance of Lys, Glu and Gln and the mnm5s2U34 tRNA thiolation for efficient protein translation. Thus, these findings verify that the translation of fur, fis and rpoS is regulated by mnm5s2U34 tRNA modifications, which is growth phase-dependent. In total, this work showed the importance of the role of TusA for bacterial cell functionality and physiology. The deletion of the tusA gene disrupted a complex regulatory network within the cell, that most influenced by the decreased translation of Fis and RpoS, caused by the absence of mnm5s2U34 tRNA modifications. The disruption of RpoS and Fis cellular network influences in turn the cellular FtsZ level in the early exponential phase. Finally, the reduced FtsZ concentration leads to elongated, filamentous E. coli cells, which are unable to divide.…
- In dieser Arbeit wurde die Rolle des TusA-Proteins für die Zellfunktionalität und FtsZ-Ringbildung in Escherichia coli untersucht. Bei TusA handelt es sich um die tRNA-2-Thiouridine-Synthase, die als Schwefeltransferase bei der tRNA-Thiolierung zur Bildung von 2-Thiouridin an der Position 34 (Wobble-Base) von tRNALys, tRNAGlu und tRNAGln dient. Dieses Protein bindet das Schwefelatom als Persulfid und überträgt dieses bei der mnm5s2U tRNA-Modifikation an der Wobble-Position und der Molybdän-Cofaktor (Moco)-Biosynthese auf weitere Proteine. Durch diese Thiomodifikation der tRNA wird eine effizientere Bindung des Ribosoms erreicht und zudem eine Verschiebung des Leserasters während der Proteintranslation verhindert. Frühere Studien haben eine essenzielle Rolle für TusA in der bakteriellen Zellphysiologie gezeigt: die Deletion des tusA-Gens führte zu einem verlangsamten Wachstum und filamentösen (fadenförmigen) Zellen als WT-Zellen während der exponentiellen Wachstumsphase in einem reichhaltigen Medium. In der stationären Phase warenIn dieser Arbeit wurde die Rolle des TusA-Proteins für die Zellfunktionalität und FtsZ-Ringbildung in Escherichia coli untersucht. Bei TusA handelt es sich um die tRNA-2-Thiouridine-Synthase, die als Schwefeltransferase bei der tRNA-Thiolierung zur Bildung von 2-Thiouridin an der Position 34 (Wobble-Base) von tRNALys, tRNAGlu und tRNAGln dient. Dieses Protein bindet das Schwefelatom als Persulfid und überträgt dieses bei der mnm5s2U tRNA-Modifikation an der Wobble-Position und der Molybdän-Cofaktor (Moco)-Biosynthese auf weitere Proteine. Durch diese Thiomodifikation der tRNA wird eine effizientere Bindung des Ribosoms erreicht und zudem eine Verschiebung des Leserasters während der Proteintranslation verhindert. Frühere Studien haben eine essenzielle Rolle für TusA in der bakteriellen Zellphysiologie gezeigt: die Deletion des tusA-Gens führte zu einem verlangsamten Wachstum und filamentösen (fadenförmigen) Zellen als WT-Zellen während der exponentiellen Wachstumsphase in einem reichhaltigen Medium. In der stationären Phase waren diese Filamente hingegen nicht mehr zu beobachten, was auf einen Defekt während der Zellteilung hindeutete. Ziel dieser Arbeit war es daher die Rolle des TusA-Proteins für die Zellfunktionalität und FtsZ-Ringbildung zu analysieren. Im Rahmen der vorliegenden Doktorarbeit wurde die Ursache für das filamentöse Wachstum der tusA-Mutante untersucht. Dafür wurden Wachstums- und Morphologieanalysen durchgeführt. Die ΔtusA-Zellen zeigten im Vergleich zum WT-Stamm ein verzögertes Wachstum in der exponentiellen Phase. Die filamentöse Zellform der ΔtusA-Zellen wurde ebenfalls durch die Analyse der Zellmorphologie bestätigt. Demnach deutete das Wachstums- und Zellteilungsproblem von ΔtusA auf einen Defekt des FtsZ-Proteins hin, das eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Zellteilung besitzt. Anhand von mikroskopischen Untersuchungen konnte gezeigt werden, dass die filamentöse ΔtusA-Zellen mehrere nebeneinander angeordnete DNA-Abschnitte besaßen. Dies ließ die Vermutung zu, dass trotz korrekt verlaufender DNA-Replikation, ein Defekt in dem Schritt, in dem FtsZ einsetzen sollte, vorliegt. Folglich scheint FtsZ sich nicht zur Ringstruktur anordnen zu können. Denkbar wäre auch, dass der zusammengesetzte Ring nicht in der Lage ist zu kontrahieren. Alle getesteten Mutantenstämme (ΔtusD, ΔtusE und ΔmnmA), die an der mnm5s2U34-Modifikation beteiligt sind, zeigten ein ähnlich verzögertes Wachstum und eine ähnliche filamentöse Zellform wie der ΔtusA-Stamm. Somit ist der Zellteilungsdefekt auf einen Defekt in der mnm5s2U34-tRNA-Thiolierung zurückzuführen. Des Weiteren wurde eine mögliche intrazelluläre Interaktion von TusA und FtsZ anhand der Expression von fluoreszierender (EGFP und mCherry) Fusionsproteine und FRET-Analysen überprüft, da die Bildung des FtsZ-Rings in den Filamenten defekt zu sein scheint. Für FtsZ-exprimierende tusA (DE3)-Zellen wurden rote mCherry-Signale an den Zellpolen detektiert, was auf das sich noch assemblierende FtsZ hindeutete. Interessanterweise war die zelluläre Region des EGFP-TusA Signals, das in ΔtusA (DE3) exprimiert wurde, überlappend mit dem von mCherry-FtsZ. Das EGFP-Signal zeigte eine Verteilung über die gesamte Zelle, wobei noch zusätzlich eine leichte Akkumulation der EGFP-TusA-Fluoreszenz an den Zellpolen (wie bei mCherry-FtsZ) festgestellt wurde. Somit deutet dies auf eine Interaktion zwischen TusA und FtsZ hin. Zusätzlich wurden die FtsZ- und Fis-Konzentrationen und deren Änderung während der unterschiedlichen Wachstumsphasen anhand von Immunoblot-Analysen ermittelt. Alle getesteten Deletionsstämme der mnm5s2U34-tRNA-Modifikation zeigten hohe zelluläre FtsZ- und Fis-Mengen in der exponentiellen Phase, die in die späteren Wachstumsphasen verschoben sind. Diese Verschiebung spiegelt das verlangsamte Wachstum wider, wodurch die Deletionsstämme später die exponentielle Phase erreichen. Demzufolge ist anzunehmen, dass der Wachstums- und Zellteilungsdefekt und daraus die Bildung von Filamenten durch Veränderungen der zellulären FtsZ- und Fis-Konzentrationen verursacht werden. Abschließend wurde in dieser Arbeit mittels Durchflusszytometrie die Translationseffizienz bestimmter Proteine (RpoS, Fur, Fis und mFis) in ΔtusA und zusätzlichen Gendeletionsstämmen untersucht. Insbesondere sollte gezeigt werden, ob die Translation der Proteine durch die Verwendung von unmodifizierten U34-tRNAs für Lys, Glu und Gln beeinträchtigt wird. Somit ist die Translationseffizienz in den Stämmen mit beeinträchtigter mnm5s2U34-tRNA-Modifikation verringert, was zusätzlich zu ihren bereits bestehenden Wachstums- und Zellteilungsdefekten aufgrund der Eliminierung dieser drei Aminosäuren hinzukommt. Damit bestätigen und verstärken diese Ergebnisse die Bedeutung von Lys, Glu und Gln und der mnm5s2U34 tRNA-Thiolierung für eine effiziente Proteintranslation. Sie belegen auch, dass die Translation von fur, fis und rpoS durch die mnm5s2U34-tRNA-Modifikation reguliert wird, welche wachstumsphasenabhängig ist. Im Résumé zeigen die Ergebnisse dieser Forschungsarbeit neue Funktionen des TusA-Proteins für die Funktionalität und Physiologie von Bakterienzellen. Durch die Deletion des tusA-Gens wurde ein komplexes regulatorisches Netzwerk innerhalb der Zelle gestört, das vor allem durch die verringerte Translation von Fis und RpoS beeinflusst wird (die durch das Fehlen der mnm5s2U34-tRNA-Modifikation verursacht wird). Die Unterbrechung des zellulären RpoS- und Fis-Netzwerks beeinflusst wiederum die zelluläre FtsZ-Menge in der frühen exponentiellen Phase. Schließlich führt diese Verringerung der FtsZ-Konzentration zu filamentösen E. coli-Zellen, die sich nicht mehr teilen können.…
|Author details:
|Tugba YildizORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-617135
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61713
|Reviewer(s):
|Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Ralph GräfORCiDGND, Christiane DahlORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Silke Leimkühler, Ralph Gräf
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/11/17
|Release date:
|2024/01/23
|Tag:
|5-Methylaminomethyl-2-Thiouridin; Filamente; FtsZ-Ringbildung; Translationseffizienz; TusA; Zellteilung; Zellteilungsdefekt; tRNA Thiomodifikation
5-methylaminomethyl-2-thiouridine; Fis; FtsZ; FtsZ ring assemby; RpoS; TusA; cell division; filaments; growth defect; tRNA thiomodifications; translation efficiency
|Number of pages:
|XI, 171
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz