Dissecting the role of the TusA protein for cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli

In this work, the role of the TusA protein was investigated for the cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli. TusA is the tRNA-2-thiouridine synthase that acts as a sulfur transferase in tRNA thiolation for the formation of 2-thiouridine at the position 34 (wobble base) of tRNALys, tRNAGlu and tRNAGln. It binds the persulfide form of sulfur and transfers it to further proteins during mnm5s2U tRNA modification at wobble position and for Moco biosynthesis. With this thiomodification of tRNA, the ribosome binding is more efficient and frameshifting is averted during the protein translation. Previous studies have revealed an essential role of TusA in bacterial cell physiology since deletion of the tusA gene resulted in retarded growth and filamentous cells during the exponential growth phase in a rich medium which suddenly disappeared during the stationary phase. This indicates a problem in the cell division process. Therefore the focus of this work was to investigate the role of TusA for cell functionality and FtsZ

In this work, the role of the TusA protein was investigated for the cell functionality and FtsZ ring assembly in Escherichia coli. TusA is the tRNA-2-thiouridine synthase that acts as a sulfur transferase in tRNA thiolation for the formation of 2-thiouridine at the position 34 (wobble base) of tRNALys, tRNAGlu and tRNAGln. It binds the persulfide form of sulfur and transfers it to further proteins during mnm5s2U tRNA modification at wobble position and for Moco biosynthesis. With this thiomodification of tRNA, the ribosome binding is more efficient and frameshifting is averted during the protein translation. Previous studies have revealed an essential role of TusA in bacterial cell physiology since deletion of the tusA gene resulted in retarded growth and filamentous cells during the exponential growth phase in a rich medium which suddenly disappeared during the stationary phase. This indicates a problem in the cell division process. Therefore the focus of this work was to investigate the role of TusA for cell functionality and FtsZ ring formation and thus the cell separation. The reason behind the filamentous growth of the tusA mutant strain was investigated by growth and morphological analyses. ΔtusA cells showed a retarded growth during the exponential phase compared to the WT strain. Also, morphological analysis of ΔtusA cells confirmed the filamentous cell shape. The growth and cell division defects in ΔtusA indicated a defect in FtsZ protein as a key player of cell division. The microscopic investigation revealed that filamentous ΔtusA cells possessed multiple DNA parts arranged next to each other. This suggested that although the DNA replication occurred correctly, there was a defect in the step where FtsZ should act; probably FtsZ is unable to assemble to the ring structure or the assembled ring is not able to constrict. All tested mutant strains (ΔtusD, ΔtusE and ΔmnmA) involved in the mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification pathway shared the similar retarded growth and filamentous cell shape like ΔtusA strain. Thus, the cell division defect arises from a defect in mnm5s2U34 tRNA thiolation. Since the FtsZ ring formation was supposed to be defective in filaments, a possible intracellular interaction of TusA and FtsZ was examined by fluorescent (EGFP and mCherry) fusion proteins expression and FRET. FtsZ expressing tusA mutant (DE3) cells showed a red mCherry signal at the cell poles, indicating that FtsZ is still in the assembling phase. Interestingly, the cellular region of EGFP-TusA fusion protein expressed in ΔtusA (DE3) was conspicuous; the EGFP signal was spread throughout the whole cell and, in addition, a slight accumulation of the EGFP-TusA fluorescence was detectable at the cell poles, the same part of the cell as for mCherry-FtsZ. Thus, this strongly suggested an interaction of TusA and FtsZ. Furthermore, the cellular FtsZ and Fis concentrations, and their change during different growth phases were determined via immunoblotting. All tested deletion strains of mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification show high cellular FtsZ and Fis levels in the exponential phase, shifting to the later growth phases. This shift reflects the retarded growth, whereby the deletion strains reach later the exponential phase. Conclusively, the growth and cell division defect, and thus the formation of filaments, is most likely caused by changes in the cellular FtsZ and Fis concentrations. Finally, the translation efficiencies of certain proteins (RpoS, Fur, Fis and mFis) in tusA mutant and in additional gene deletion strains were studied whether they were affected by using unmodified U34 tRNAs of Lys, Glu and Gln. The translation efficiency is decreased in mnm5s2U34 tRNA modification-impaired strains in addition to their existing growth and cell division defect due to the elimination of these three amino acids. Finally, these results confirm and reinforce the importance of Lys, Glu and Gln and the mnm5s2U34 tRNA thiolation for efficient protein translation. Thus, these findings verify that the translation of fur, fis and rpoS is regulated by mnm5s2U34 tRNA modifications, which is growth phase-dependent. In total, this work showed the importance of the role of TusA for bacterial cell functionality and physiology. The deletion of the tusA gene disrupted a complex regulatory network within the cell, that most influenced by the decreased translation of Fis and RpoS, caused by the absence of mnm5s2U34 tRNA modifications. The disruption of RpoS and Fis cellular network influences in turn the cellular FtsZ level in the early exponential phase. Finally, the reduced FtsZ concentration leads to elongated, filamentous E. coli cells, which are unable to divide.

…