Studies on nanoplastics for the preparation of reference materials

The present work focuses on the preparation and characterisation of various nanoplastic reference material candidates. Nanoplastics are plastic particles in a size range of 1 − 1000 nm. The term has emerged in recent years as a distinction from the larger microplastic (1 − 1000 μm). Since the properties of the two plastic particles differ significantly due to their size, it is important to have nanoplastic reference material. This was produced for the polymer types polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) as well as poly(lactic acid) (PLA). A top-down method was used to produce the nanoplastic for the polyolefins PP and PE (Section 3.1). The material was crushed in acetone using an Ultra-Turrax disperser and then transferred to water. This process produces reproducible results when repeated, making it suitable for the production of a reference material candidate. The resulting dispersions were investigated using dynamic and electrophoretic light scattering. The dispersion of PP particles gave a mean hydrodynamic diameter Dh =

The present work focuses on the preparation and characterisation of various nanoplastic reference material candidates. Nanoplastics are plastic particles in a size range of 1 − 1000 nm. The term has emerged in recent years as a distinction from the larger microplastic (1 − 1000 μm). Since the properties of the two plastic particles differ significantly due to their size, it is important to have nanoplastic reference material. This was produced for the polymer types polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) as well as poly(lactic acid) (PLA). A top-down method was used to produce the nanoplastic for the polyolefins PP and PE (Section 3.1). The material was crushed in acetone using an Ultra-Turrax disperser and then transferred to water. This process produces reproducible results when repeated, making it suitable for the production of a reference material candidate. The resulting dispersions were investigated using dynamic and electrophoretic light scattering. The dispersion of PP particles gave a mean hydrodynamic diameter Dh = 180.5±5.8 nm with a PDI = 0.08±0.02 and a zeta potential ζ = −43.0 ± 2.0 mV. For the PE particles, a diameter Dh = 344.5 ± 34.6 nm, with a PDI = 0.39 ± 0.04 and a zeta potential of ζ = −40.0 ± 4.2 mV was measured. This means that both dispersions are nanoplastics, as the particles are < 1000 nm. Furthermore, the starting material of these polyolefin particles was mixed with a gold salt and thereby the nanoplastic production was repeated in order to obtain nanoplastic particles doped with gold, which should simplify the detection of the particles. In addition to the top-down approach, a bottom-up method was chosen for the PLA (Section 3.2). Here, the polymer was first dissolved in THF and stabilised with a surfactant. Then water was added and THF evaporated, leaving an aqueous PLA dispersion. This experiment was also investigated using dynamic light scattering and, when repeated, yielded reproducible results, i. e. an average hydrodynamic diameter of Dh = 89.2 ± 3.0 nm. Since the mass concentration of PLA in the dispersion is known due to the production method, a Python notebook was tested for these samples to calculate the number and mass concentration of nano(plastic) particles using the MALS results. Similar to the plastic produced in Section 3.1, gold was also incorporated into the particle, which was achieved by adding a dispersion of gold clusters with a diameter of D = 1.15 nm in an ionic liquid (IL) in the production process. Here, the preparation of the gold clusters in the ionic liquid 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]) represented the first use of an IL both as a reducing agent for gold and as a solvent for the gold clusters. Two volumes of gold cluster dispersion were added during the PLA particle synthesis. The addition of the gold clusters leads to much larger particles. The nanoPLA with 0.8% Au has a diameter of Dh = 198.0 ± 10.8 nm and the nanoPLA with 4.9% Au has a diameter of Dh = 259.1 ± 23.7 nm. First investigations by TEM imaging show that the nanoPLA particles form hollow spheres when gold clusters are added. However, the mechanism leading to these structures remains unclear.

…