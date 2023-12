Reading motivation is highly significant for students' reading achievement and varies interindividual. However, only few studies investigate changes in reading motivation patterns considering student gender, reading achievement and teaching behavior. These results would allow adaptive teaching. In this longitudinal study we aim to close this research gap by examining students' valuing of reading and reading self-concept using data from N = 1313 German fifth- and sixth-grade students (50.0% girls). Results of latent profile analyses identified three motivational profiles: 'Low intrinsic value', 'Moderate reading motivation' and 'High reading motivation'. Highly supportive teaching-as perceived by students-in Grade 5 was significantly associated with a lower probability to change in the 'Low intrinsic value profile' instead into the 'High reading motivation profile'. Girls and high achievers in reading changed less likely into the 'Moderate reading motivation profile' than into the 'High reading motivation profile'. Implications for

Reading motivation is highly significant for students' reading achievement and varies interindividual. However, only few studies investigate changes in reading motivation patterns considering student gender, reading achievement and teaching behavior. These results would allow adaptive teaching. In this longitudinal study we aim to close this research gap by examining students' valuing of reading and reading self-concept using data from N = 1313 German fifth- and sixth-grade students (50.0% girls). Results of latent profile analyses identified three motivational profiles: 'Low intrinsic value', 'Moderate reading motivation' and 'High reading motivation'. Highly supportive teaching-as perceived by students-in Grade 5 was significantly associated with a lower probability to change in the 'Low intrinsic value profile' instead into the 'High reading motivation profile'. Girls and high achievers in reading changed less likely into the 'Moderate reading motivation profile' than into the 'High reading motivation profile'. Implications for teaching are discussed.

