Untangling the effect of insulin action on brain mitochondria and metabolism

The regulation of energy homeostasis is controlled by the brain and, besides requiring high amounts of energy, it relies on functional insulin/insulin-like growth factor (IGF)-1 signalling in the central nervous system. This energy is mainly provided by mitochondria in form of ATP. Thus, there is an intricate interplay between mitochondrial function and insulin/IGF-1 action to enable functional brain signalling and, accordingly, propagate a healthy metabolism. To adapt to different nutritional conditions, the brain is able to sense the current energy status via mitochondrial and insulin signalling-dependent pathways and exerts an appropriate metabolic response. However, regional, cell type and receptor-specific consequences of this interaction occur and are linked to diverse outcomes such as altered nutrient sensing, body weight regulation or even cognitive function. Impairments of this cross-talk can lead to obesity and glucose intolerance and are linked to neurodegenerative diseases, yet they also induce a self-sustainable,

The regulation of energy homeostasis is controlled by the brain and, besides requiring high amounts of energy, it relies on functional insulin/insulin-like growth factor (IGF)-1 signalling in the central nervous system. This energy is mainly provided by mitochondria in form of ATP. Thus, there is an intricate interplay between mitochondrial function and insulin/IGF-1 action to enable functional brain signalling and, accordingly, propagate a healthy metabolism. To adapt to different nutritional conditions, the brain is able to sense the current energy status via mitochondrial and insulin signalling-dependent pathways and exerts an appropriate metabolic response. However, regional, cell type and receptor-specific consequences of this interaction occur and are linked to diverse outcomes such as altered nutrient sensing, body weight regulation or even cognitive function. Impairments of this cross-talk can lead to obesity and glucose intolerance and are linked to neurodegenerative diseases, yet they also induce a self-sustainable, dysfunctional 'metabolic triangle' characterised by insulin resistance, mitochondrial dysfunction and inflammation in the brain. The identification of causal factors deteriorating insulin action, mitochondrial function and concomitantly a signature of metabolic stress in the brain is of utter importance to offer novel mechanistic insights into development of the continuously rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as type 2 diabetes and neurodegeneration. This review aims to determine the effect of insulin action on brain mitochondrial function and energy metabolism. It precisely outlines the interaction and differences between insulin action, insulin-like growth factor (IGF)-1 signalling and mitochondrial function; distinguishes between causality and association; and reveals its consequences for metabolism and cognition. We hypothesise that an improvement of at least one signalling pathway can overcome the vicious cycle of a self-perpetuating metabolic dysfunction in the brain present in metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

…