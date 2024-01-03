Schließen

Spin-lattice angular momentum transfer of localized and valence electrons in the demagnetization transient state of gadolinium

  The electron-phonon scattering is one of the main microscopic mechanisms responsible for the spin-flip in the transient state of ultrafast demagnetization. Here, we present an experimental determination of the temperature-dependent electron-phonon scattering rate in Gd. Using a static x-ray emission spectroscopy method, where the reduction of the decay peak intensities when increasing the temperature is quantified, we measure independently the electron-phonon scattering rate for the 5d and the 4f electrons. We deduce the temperature dependence of scattering for the 5d electrons, while no effect on the phonon population is observed for the 4f electrons. Our results suggest that the ultrafast magnetization dynamics in Gd is triggered by the spin-flip in the 5d electrons. We also evidence the existence of a temperature threshold, above which spin-flip scattering of the 5d electrons takes place. We deduce that during the transient state of ultrafast demagnetization, the exchange energy between 5d electrons has to be overcome before the microscopic electron-phonon scattering process can occur.

Author details:Regis DeckerORCiD, Artur Born, Kari RuotsalainenORCiD, Karl Bauer, Robert HaverkampORCiD, Robby BüchnerORCiDGND, Annette PietzschORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0063404
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:AIP Publishing
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/12
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/03
Volume:119
Issue:15
Article number:152403
Number of pages:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

