Schließen

Simultaneous effect of ultraviolet radiation and surface modification on the work function and hole injection properties of ZnO thin films

  • The combined effect of ultraviolet (UV) light soaking and self-assembled monolayer deposition on the work function (WF) of thin ZnO layers and on the efficiency of hole injection into the prototypical conjugated polymer poly(3-hexylthiophen-2,5-diyl) (P3HT) is systematically investigated. It is shown that the WF and injection efficiency depend strongly on the history of UV light exposure. Proper treatment of the ZnO layer enables ohmic hole injection into P3HT, demonstrating ZnO as a potential anode material for organic optoelectronic devices. The results also suggest that valid conclusions on the energy-level alignment at the ZnO/organic interfaces may only be drawn if the illumination history is precisely known and controlled. This is inherently problematic when comparing electronic data from ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (UPS) measurements carried out under different or ill-defined illumination conditions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Meysam Raoufi, Ulrich HörmannORCiDGND, Giovanni LigorioORCiDGND, Jana HildebrandtORCiDGND, Michael Pätzel, Thorsten SchultzORCiDGND, Lorena PerdigonORCiDGND, Norbert Koch, Emil List-KratochvilORCiDGND, Stefan HechtORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/pssa.201900876
ISSN:1862-6300
ISSN:1862-6319
Title of parent work (English):Physica Status Solidi. A , Applications and materials science
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/05/06
Tag:charge injection across hybrid interfaces; energy-level alignments; hybrid metal oxides; organic interfaces
Volume:217
Issue:5
Article number:1900876
Number of pages:6
First page:1
Last Page:6
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft. Grant Number: 182087777
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.