Simultaneous effect of ultraviolet radiation and surface modification on the work function and hole injection properties of ZnO thin films

Meysam Raoufi, Ulrich Hörmann, Giovanni Ligorio, Jana Hildebrandt, Michael Pätzel, Thorsten Schultz, Lorena Perdigon, Norbert Koch, Emil List-Kratochvil, Stefan Hecht, Dieter Neher The combined effect of ultraviolet (UV) light soaking and self-assembled monolayer deposition on the work function (WF) of thin ZnO layers and on the efficiency of hole injection into the prototypical conjugated polymer poly(3-hexylthiophen-2,5-diyl) (P3HT) is systematically investigated. It is shown that the WF and injection efficiency depend strongly on the history of UV light exposure. Proper treatment of the ZnO layer enables ohmic hole injection into P3HT, demonstrating ZnO as a potential anode material for organic optoelectronic devices. The results also suggest that valid conclusions on the energy-level alignment at the ZnO/organic interfaces may only be drawn if the illumination history is precisely known and controlled. This is inherently problematic when comparing electronic data from ultraviolet photoelectron spectroscopy (UPS) measurements carried out under different or ill-defined illumination conditions.