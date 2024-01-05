Schließen

Planning with incomplete information in quantified answer set programming

  • We present a general approach to planning with incomplete information in Answer Set Programming (ASP). More precisely, we consider the problems of conformant and conditional planning with sensing actions and assumptions. We represent planning problems using a simple formalism where logic programs describe the transition function between states, the initial states and the goal states. For solving planning problems, we use Quantified Answer Set Programming (QASP), an extension of ASP with existential and universal quantifiers over atoms that is analogous to Quantified Boolean Formulas (QBFs). We define the language of quantified logic programs and use it to represent the solutions different variants of conformant and conditional planning. On the practical side, we present a translation-based QASP solver that converts quantified logic programs into QBFs and then executes a QBF solver, and we evaluate experimentally the approach on conformant and conditional planning benchmarks.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jorge FandinnoORCiD, Francois Laferriere, Javier RomeroORCiD, Torsten H. SchaubORCiDGND, Tran Cao SonORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068421000259
ISSN:1471-0684
ISSN:1475-3081
Title of parent work (English):Theory and practice of logic programming
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/24
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/05
Tag:answer set programming; planning; quantified logics
Volume:21
Issue:5
Number of pages:17
First page:663
Last Page:679
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Potsdam Transfer - Zentrum für Gründung, Innovation, Wissens- und Technologietransfer
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.