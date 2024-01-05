Planning with incomplete information in quantified answer set programming
- We present a general approach to planning with incomplete information in Answer Set Programming (ASP). More precisely, we consider the problems of conformant and conditional planning with sensing actions and assumptions. We represent planning problems using a simple formalism where logic programs describe the transition function between states, the initial states and the goal states. For solving planning problems, we use Quantified Answer Set Programming (QASP), an extension of ASP with existential and universal quantifiers over atoms that is analogous to Quantified Boolean Formulas (QBFs). We define the language of quantified logic programs and use it to represent the solutions different variants of conformant and conditional planning. On the practical side, we present a translation-based QASP solver that converts quantified logic programs into QBFs and then executes a QBF solver, and we evaluate experimentally the approach on conformant and conditional planning benchmarks.
|Author details:
|Jorge FandinnoORCiD, Francois Laferriere, Javier RomeroORCiD, Torsten H. SchaubORCiDGND, Tran Cao SonORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068421000259
|ISSN:
|1471-0684
|ISSN:
|1475-3081
|Title of parent work (English):
|Theory and practice of logic programming
|Publisher:
|Cambridge University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/09/24
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/01/05
|Tag:
|answer set programming; planning; quantified logics
|Volume:
|21
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|17
|First page:
|663
|Last Page:
|679
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Potsdam Transfer - Zentrum für Gründung, Innovation, Wissens- und Technologietransfer
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International