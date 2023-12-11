Schließen

Condition C in German A'-movement

  In recent experimental work, arguments for or against Condition C reconstruction in A'-movement have been based on low/high availability of coreference in sentences with and without A'-movement. We argue that this reasoning is problematic: It involves arbitrary thresholds, and the results are potentially confounded by the different surface orders of the compared structures and non-syntactic factors. We present three experiments with designs that do not require defining thresholds of 'low' or 'high' coreference values. Instead, we focus on grammatical contrasts (wh-movement vs. relativization, subject vs. object wh-movement) and aim to identify and reduce confounds. The results show that reconstruction for A'-movement of DPs is not very robust in German, contra previous findings. Our results are compatible with the view that the surface order and non-syntactic factors (e.g. plausibility, referential accessibility of an R-expression) heavily influence coreference possibilities. Thus, the data argue against a theory that includes both reconstruction and a hard Condition C constraint. There is a residual contrast between sentences with subject/object movement, which is compatible with an account without reconstruction (and an additional non-syntactic factor) or an account with reconstruction (and a soft Condition C constraint).

Metadaten
Author details:Martin SalzmannORCiDGND, Marta WierzbaORCiDGND, Doreen GeorgiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0022226722000214
ISSN:0022-2267
ISSN:1469-7742
Title of parent work (English):Journal of linguistics : JL
Subtitle (English):tackling challenges in experimental research on reconstruction
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:London [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/09
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/12/11
Tag:A'-movement; Condition C; German; binding; experimental syntax; reconstruction; relative clauses; wh-questions
Volume:59
Issue:3
Number of pages:46
First page:577
Last Page:622
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

