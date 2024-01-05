Effects of Individualized Versus Traditional Power Training on Strength, Power, Jump Performances, and Body Composition in Young Male Nordic Athletes

Purpose: This study aimed to examine the effects of individualized-load power training (IPT) versus traditional moderate-load power training (TPT) on strength, power, jump performance, and body composition in elite young Nordic athletes. Methods: In a randomized crossover design, 10 young male athletes (ski jumpers, Nordic combined athletes) age 17.5 (0.6) years (biological maturity status: +3.5 y postpeak height velocity) who competed on a national or international level performed 5 weeks of IPT (4 x 5 repetitions at 49%-72% 1-repetiton maximum [RM]) and TPT (5 x 5 repetitions at 50%-60% 1-RM) in addition to their regular training. Testing before, between, and after both training blocks comprised the assessment of muscle strength (loaded back squat 3-RM), power (maximal loaded back squat power), jump performance (eg, drop-jump height, reactive strength index), and body composition (eg, skeletal muscle mass). Results: Significant, large-size main effects for time were found for muscle strength (P < .01; g = 2.7), reactive

Purpose: This study aimed to examine the effects of individualized-load power training (IPT) versus traditional moderate-load power training (TPT) on strength, power, jump performance, and body composition in elite young Nordic athletes. Methods: In a randomized crossover design, 10 young male athletes (ski jumpers, Nordic combined athletes) age 17.5 (0.6) years (biological maturity status: +3.5 y postpeak height velocity) who competed on a national or international level performed 5 weeks of IPT (4 x 5 repetitions at 49%-72% 1-repetiton maximum [RM]) and TPT (5 x 5 repetitions at 50%-60% 1-RM) in addition to their regular training. Testing before, between, and after both training blocks comprised the assessment of muscle strength (loaded back squat 3-RM), power (maximal loaded back squat power), jump performance (eg, drop-jump height, reactive strength index), and body composition (eg, skeletal muscle mass). Results: Significant, large-size main effects for time were found for muscle strength (P < .01; g = 2.7), reactive strength index (P = .03; g= 1.6), and drop jump height (P = .02; g= 1.9) irrespective of the training condition (IPT, TPT). No significant time-by-condition interactions were observed. For measures of body composition, no significant main effects of condition and time or time-by-condition interactions were found. Conclusions: Our findings demonstrate that short-term IPT and TPT at moderate loads in addition to regular training were equally effective in improving measures of muscle strength (loaded back squat 3-RM) and vertical jump performance (reactive strength index, drop jump, and height) in young Nordic athletes.

