Zum Kompetenzerleben von Lehramtsstudierenden im Masterstudium am Beginn ihres Schulpraktikums (Praxissemesters)

  • Von 2016 bis 2022 wurden im Rahmen des PSI-Projekts „Kompetenzerwerb in Schulpraktischen Studien – Spiralcurriculum“ N = 578 Lehramtsstudierende durch alle fünf Schulpraktischen Studien begleitet und mittels Online-Erhebung zu ihrem Kompetenzerleben in den Praxisphasen befragt. In retrospektiver Perspektive wurde der nachhaltige Einfluss der drei Bachelorpraktika auf das Kompetenzerleben der Masterstudierenden am Beginn ihres Schulpraktikums (Praxissemesters) untersucht, um konzeptionelle Schwerpunkte und intendierte Kompetenzziele des jeweiligen Praktikums im zugrundeliegenden Spiralcurriculum zu überprüfen. Die quantitativen Befunde verweisen auf die Wirkung aller drei Bachelor-Praxisphasen, wobei die Einschätzungen zum außerunterrichtlichen Praktikum in pädagogisch-psychologischen Handlungsfeldern (PppH) – hier die Skala „Erziehen“ – das Kompetenzerleben der Studierenden am stärksten aufklärt. Die qualitative Auswertung bekräftigt den Stellenwert der mit dem PppH verbundenen Handlungsfelder.
  In the context of the PSI project "Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum", N = 578 pre-service teachers were accompanied through five internships from 2016 to 2022. They were asked about their experience of competency in the practical phases using online questionnaires. In a retrospective perspective, the lasting influence of the three bachelor's internships was examined on the pre-service teachers' experience of competencies at the beginning of their school internship (master's degree). The aim was to review conceptual focal points and intended competency goals of the respective internship in the underlying spiral curriculum. The quantitative findings refer to the effect of all three bachelor internships – whereby the internship focusing on the intersection between educational and psychological aspects of teaching profession (PppH) – here the scale „education" – clarifies the pre-service teachers' experience of competency the most. The qualitative evaluation confirms the importance of the fields of action associated with PppH.

  • 03_rother_et_al.pdfdeu
    (699KB)

    SHA-512:6493420b0f823d197fac3c30455bf2b026e399cdc3548c2fbaec897cf36ffc7d427bfb6b5cdf85f94c640d741f21ccf214afb386f8f22e324ae5091e78873b7d

Metadaten
Author details:Stefanie RotherORCiDGND, Frank ToschORCiDGND, Mirko WendlandORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-616265
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61626
ISBN:978-3-86956-568-2
ISSN:2626-3556
ISSN:2626-4722
Title of parent work (German):PSI-Potsdam: Ergebnisbericht zu den Aktivitäten im Rahmen der Qualitätsoffensive Lehrerbildung (2019-2023) (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung ; 3)
Subtitle (German):Eine retrospektive Analyse zum Einfluss der drei Schulpraktischen Studien im Bachelorstudium im Potsdamer Modell der Lehrerbildung
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/11/14
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2023/11/29
Tag:Kompetenzerleben; Retrospektive Analyse; Schulpraktische Studien; Spiralcurriculum
Ppactical school studies; experience of competencies; retrospective analysis; spiral curriculum
Issue:3
Number of pages:29
First page:53
Last Page:81
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung (ZeLB)
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrkräftebildung und Bildungsforschung / 3 (2023) / Erhebungen
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

