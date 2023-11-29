In the context of the PSI project “Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum”, N = 578 pre-service teachers were accompanied through five internships from 2016 to 2022. They were asked about their experience of competency in the practical phases using online questionnaires. In a retrospective perspective, the lasting influence of the three bachelor’s internships was examined on the pre-service teachers’ experience of competencies at the beginning of their school internship (master’s degree). The aim was to review conceptual focal points and intended competency goals of the respective internship in the underlying spiral curriculum. The quantitative findings refer to the effect of all three bachelor internships – whereby the internship focusing on the intersection between educational and psychological aspects of teaching profession (PppH) – here the scale „education“ – clarifies the pre-service teachers’ experience of competency the most. The qualitative evaluation confirms the importance of the fields of action

In the context of the PSI project “Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum”, N = 578 pre-service teachers were accompanied through five internships from 2016 to 2022. They were asked about their experience of competency in the practical phases using online questionnaires. In a retrospective perspective, the lasting influence of the three bachelor’s internships was examined on the pre-service teachers’ experience of competencies at the beginning of their school internship (master’s degree). The aim was to review conceptual focal points and intended competency goals of the respective internship in the underlying spiral curriculum. The quantitative findings refer to the effect of all three bachelor internships – whereby the internship focusing on the intersection between educational and psychological aspects of teaching profession (PppH) – here the scale „education“ – clarifies the pre-service teachers’ experience of competency the most. The qualitative evaluation confirms the importance of the fields of action associated with PppH.

