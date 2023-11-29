Zum Kompetenzerleben von Lehramtsstudierenden im Masterstudium am Beginn ihres Schulpraktikums (Praxissemesters)
- Von 2016 bis 2022 wurden im Rahmen des PSI-Projekts „Kompetenzerwerb in Schulpraktischen Studien – Spiralcurriculum“ N = 578 Lehramtsstudierende durch alle fünf Schulpraktischen Studien begleitet und mittels Online-Erhebung zu ihrem Kompetenzerleben in den Praxisphasen befragt. In retrospektiver Perspektive wurde der nachhaltige Einfluss der drei Bachelorpraktika auf das Kompetenzerleben der Masterstudierenden am Beginn ihres Schulpraktikums (Praxissemesters) untersucht, um konzeptionelle Schwerpunkte und intendierte Kompetenzziele des jeweiligen Praktikums im zugrundeliegenden Spiralcurriculum zu überprüfen. Die quantitativen Befunde verweisen auf die Wirkung aller drei Bachelor-Praxisphasen, wobei die Einschätzungen zum außerunterrichtlichen Praktikum in pädagogisch-psychologischen Handlungsfeldern (PppH) – hier die Skala „Erziehen“ – das Kompetenzerleben der Studierenden am stärksten aufklärt. Die qualitative Auswertung bekräftigt den Stellenwert der mit dem PppH verbundenen Handlungsfelder.
- In the context of the PSI project “Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum”, N = 578 pre-service teachers were accompanied through five internships from 2016 to 2022. They were asked about their experience of competency in the practical phases using online questionnaires. In a retrospective perspective, the lasting influence of the three bachelor’s internships was examined on the pre-service teachers’ experience of competencies at the beginning of their school internship (master’s degree). The aim was to review conceptual focal points and intended competency goals of the respective internship in the underlying spiral curriculum. The quantitative findings refer to the effect of all three bachelor internships – whereby the internship focusing on the intersection between educational and psychological aspects of teaching profession (PppH) – here the scale „education“ – clarifies the pre-service teachers’ experience of competency the most. The qualitative evaluation confirms the importance of the fields of actionIn the context of the PSI project “Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum”, N = 578 pre-service teachers were accompanied through five internships from 2016 to 2022. They were asked about their experience of competency in the practical phases using online questionnaires. In a retrospective perspective, the lasting influence of the three bachelor’s internships was examined on the pre-service teachers’ experience of competencies at the beginning of their school internship (master’s degree). The aim was to review conceptual focal points and intended competency goals of the respective internship in the underlying spiral curriculum. The quantitative findings refer to the effect of all three bachelor internships – whereby the internship focusing on the intersection between educational and psychological aspects of teaching profession (PppH) – here the scale „education“ – clarifies the pre-service teachers’ experience of competency the most. The qualitative evaluation confirms the importance of the fields of action associated with PppH.…
|Author details:
|Stefanie RotherORCiDGND, Frank ToschORCiDGND, Mirko WendlandORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-616265
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61626
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-568-2
|ISSN:
|2626-3556
|ISSN:
|2626-4722
|Title of parent work (German):
|PSI-Potsdam: Ergebnisbericht zu den Aktivitäten im Rahmen der Qualitätsoffensive Lehrerbildung (2019-2023) (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung ; 3)
|Subtitle (German):
|Eine retrospektive Analyse zum Einfluss der drei Schulpraktischen Studien im Bachelorstudium im Potsdamer Modell der Lehrerbildung
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/11/14
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/11/29
|Tag:
|Kompetenzerleben; Retrospektive Analyse; Schulpraktische Studien; Spiralcurriculum
Ppactical school studies; experience of competencies; retrospective analysis; spiral curriculum
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|29
|First page:
|53
|Last Page:
|81
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung (ZeLB)
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrkräftebildung und Bildungsforschung / 3 (2023) / Erhebungen
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International