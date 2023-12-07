Illustrierte Persönlichkeiten
Illustrated personalities
- Die Verhandlung biografischer Inhalte im Comic wird immer beliebter und sorgt für wachsende Aufmerksamkeit des Feuilletons für das Medium. Im Beitrag wird skizziert, wie welche Persönlichkeiten in Wort und Bild portraitiert werden; zudem werden Unterkategorien der Comic-Biografie herausgearbeitet. Die Sichtung einer Vielzahl aktueller Comics ermöglicht es, erste Antworten auf zwei einander ergänzende Fragen zu finden: Inwiefern profitiert der Comic von der Biografie; und inwiefern profitiert die Biografie vom Comic?
- Bio-Comics (or comic biographies) are becoming increasingly popular and are widely discussed in the media. The article outlines which and how personalities are portrayed in words and pictures and discusses possible subcategories. The review of a large number of current biographical comics makes it possible to find initial answers to two complementary questions: To what extent does the comic benefit from the biography; and to what extent does the biography benefit from the comic?
|Author details:
|Marie SchröerORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://www.peterlang.com/document/1238929
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3726/92171_352
|ISSN:
|0323-7982
|ISSN:
|2235-1272
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für Germanistik
|Subtitle (German):
|Biografie im Comic
|Subtitle (English):
|Biography in comics
|Publisher:
|Lang
|Place of publishing:
|Bern
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/12/07
|Tag:
|biografie; comic; graphic novel; life writing
|Volume:
|32
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|21
|First page:
|352
|Last Page:
|372
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International