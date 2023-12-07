Schließen

Illustrierte Persönlichkeiten

Illustrated personalities

  • Die Verhandlung biografischer Inhalte im Comic wird immer beliebter und sorgt für wachsende Aufmerksamkeit des Feuilletons für das Medium. Im Beitrag wird skizziert, wie welche Persönlichkeiten in Wort und Bild portraitiert werden; zudem werden Unterkategorien der Comic-Biografie herausgearbeitet. Die Sichtung einer Vielzahl aktueller Comics ermöglicht es, erste Antworten auf zwei einander ergänzende Fragen zu finden: Inwiefern profitiert der Comic von der Biografie; und inwiefern profitiert die Biografie vom Comic?
  • Bio-Comics (or comic biographies) are becoming increasingly popular and are widely discussed in the media. The article outlines which and how personalities are portrayed in words and pictures and discusses possible subcategories. The review of a large number of current biographical comics makes it possible to find initial answers to two complementary questions: To what extent does the comic benefit from the biography; and to what extent does the biography benefit from the comic?

Metadaten
Author details:Marie SchröerORCiDGND
URL:https://www.peterlang.com/document/1238929
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3726/92171_352
ISSN:0323-7982
ISSN:2235-1272
Title of parent work (German):Zeitschrift für Germanistik
Subtitle (German):Biografie im Comic
Subtitle (English):Biography in comics
Publisher:Lang
Place of publishing:Bern
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/12/07
Tag:biografie; comic; graphic novel; life writing
Volume:32
Issue:2
Number of pages:21
First page:352
Last Page:372
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

