To be able to do justice to the great and increasing linguistic heterogeneity of learners, teachers must design learning opportunities in a language-sensitive way. Language support must be diagnostically based and consider all relevant facets of language. The PSI sub-project ‘MeWis’ investigated which concepts student teachers have regarding the complex and multi-faceted structure of language. During their teacher training (primary level and inclusive education), n = 196 Bachelor students were asked to document their ideas about the structure of language competences in concept maps (CMs). The analyses of the CMs show that there is an imbalance between written and oral language skills in the students’ conceptions, with the students giving significantly higher weight to the written language competences of reading and writing and hardly any mention of listening as a receptive oral competence. In addition, in their CMs the students often refer to the distinction between BICS and CALP which is intensively addressed in a lecture about the support of language development in school. Findings from the MeWis project have been incorporated into the work of the Language Education Working Group at the University of Potsdam and in this way have become firmly established in teacher training.

