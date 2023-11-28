The role of diet in immune health and ageing
|Author details:
|Liselot A. KoelmanORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|integrating intervention and observational evidence
|Reviewer(s):
|Kasimira Alexandrova, Sabrina Schlesinger, Ina Danquah
|Supervisor(s):
|Tilman Grune, Kasimira Alexandrova
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/08/29
|Release date:
|2023/11/28
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit