Schließen

The role of diet in immune health and ageing

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Liselot A. KoelmanORCiD
Subtitle (English):integrating intervention and observational evidence
Reviewer(s):Kasimira Alexandrova, Sabrina Schlesinger, Ina Danquah
Supervisor(s):Tilman Grune, Kasimira Alexandrova
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2023/08/29
Release date:2023/11/28
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.