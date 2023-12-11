Teacher classroom management self-efficacy
- This study examined the relations between teacher-reported classroom management self-efficacy, stu-dent-reported teaching quality and students' enjoyment in mathematics. Data were collected from German ninth and tenth-grade students (N = 779) and their teachers (N = 40) at the beginning and the middle of the school year. Multilevel models showed that teachers' self-efficacy at time 1 significantly and positively related to class-level monitoring and relatedness at time 2. Class-level relatedness at time 2 was significantly and positively associated with enjoyment at time 2. Teacher-reported self-efficacy at time 1 was indirectly related to enjoyment at time 2 through relatedness at time 2.
|longitudinal relations to perceived teaching behaviors and student enjoyment
|achievement emotions; classroom management; teacher self-efficacy; teaching quality
