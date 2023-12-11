Schließen

Teacher classroom management self-efficacy

  • This study examined the relations between teacher-reported classroom management self-efficacy, stu-dent-reported teaching quality and students' enjoyment in mathematics. Data were collected from German ninth and tenth-grade students (N = 779) and their teachers (N = 40) at the beginning and the middle of the school year. Multilevel models showed that teachers' self-efficacy at time 1 significantly and positively related to class-level monitoring and relatedness at time 2. Class-level relatedness at time 2 was significantly and positively associated with enjoyment at time 2. Teacher-reported self-efficacy at time 1 was indirectly related to enjoyment at time 2 through relatedness at time 2.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Katharina HettingerORCiDGND, Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Charlott RubachORCiDGND, Ulrich SchiefeleGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tate.2021.103349
ISSN:0742-051X
ISSN:1879-2480
Title of parent work (English):Teaching and teacher education : an international journal of research and studies
Subtitle (English):longitudinal relations to perceived teaching behaviors and student enjoyment
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/12/11
Tag:achievement emotions; classroom management; teacher self-efficacy; teaching quality
Volume:103
Article number:103349
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Teach project - Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LA 3522/5-1, SCHI 283/17-1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.