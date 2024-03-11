Schließen

How to quantify the efficiency potential of neat perovskite films

  • Perovskite photovoltaic (PV) cells have demonstrated power conversion efficiencies (PCE) that are close to those of monocrystalline silicon cells; however, in contrast to silicon PV, perovskites are not limited by Auger recombination under 1-sun illumination. Nevertheless, compared to GaAs and monocrystalline silicon PV, perovskite cells have significantly lower fill factors due to a combination of resistive and non-radiative recombination losses. This necessitates a deeper understanding of the underlying loss mechanisms and in particular the ideality factor of the cell. By measuring the intensity dependence of the external open-circuit voltage and the internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS), the transport resistance-free efficiency of the complete cell as well as the efficiency potential of any neat perovskite film with or without attached transport layers are quantified. Moreover, intensity-dependent QFLS measurements on different perovskite compositions allows for disentangling of the impact of the interfaces and the perovskitePerovskite photovoltaic (PV) cells have demonstrated power conversion efficiencies (PCE) that are close to those of monocrystalline silicon cells; however, in contrast to silicon PV, perovskites are not limited by Auger recombination under 1-sun illumination. Nevertheless, compared to GaAs and monocrystalline silicon PV, perovskite cells have significantly lower fill factors due to a combination of resistive and non-radiative recombination losses. This necessitates a deeper understanding of the underlying loss mechanisms and in particular the ideality factor of the cell. By measuring the intensity dependence of the external open-circuit voltage and the internal quasi-Fermi level splitting (QFLS), the transport resistance-free efficiency of the complete cell as well as the efficiency potential of any neat perovskite film with or without attached transport layers are quantified. Moreover, intensity-dependent QFLS measurements on different perovskite compositions allows for disentangling of the impact of the interfaces and the perovskite surface on the non-radiative fill factor and open-circuit voltage loss. It is found that potassium-passivated triple cation perovskite films stand out by their exceptionally high implied PCEs > 28%, which could be achieved with ideal transport layers. Finally, strategies are presented to reduce both the ideality factor and transport losses to push the efficiency to the thermodynamic limit.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Max GrischekORCiD, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, Emilio Gutierrez-Partida, Francisco Peña-CamargoORCiD, Daniel RothhardtORCiD, Shanshan Zhang, Meysam Raoufi, Jakob Wolansky, Mojtaba Abdi-Jalebi, Samuel D. Stranks, Steve Albrecht, Thomas KirchartzORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.202000080
ISSN:0935-9648
ISSN:1521-4095
Title of parent work (English):Advanced Materials
Subtitle (English):Perovskite semiconductors with an implied efficiency exceeding 28%
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/12
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/03/11
Tag:non-radiative interface recombination; perovskite solar cells; photoluminescence
Volume:32
Issue:17
Article number:2000080
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft. Grant Number: 423749265; Royal Society and Tata Group. Grant Number: UF150033; Engineering and Physical Sciences Research. Grant Number: EP/R023980/1; Federal Ministry of Education and Research; Materialforschung fuer die Energiewende. Grant Number: 03SF0540
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 66 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik / 660 Chemische Verfahrenstechnik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1434

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.