The Place of Ethics in Computer Science Education

Gregor Große-Bölting, Lukas Scheppach, Andreas Mühling Ethical issues surrounding modern computing technologies play an increasingly important role in the public debate. Yet, ethics still either doesn’t appear at all or only to a very small extent in computer science degree programs. This paper provides an argument for the value of ethics beyond a pure responsibility perspective and describes the positive value of ethical debate for future computer scientists. It also provides a systematic analysis of the module handbooks of 67 German universities and shows that there is indeed a lack of ethics in computer science education. Finally, we present a principled design of a compulsory course for undergraduate students.