Exoplanet X-ray irradiation and evaporation rates with eROSITA
High-energy irradiation is a driver for atmospheric evaporation and mass loss in exoplanets. This work is based on data from eROSITA, the soft X-ray instrument on board the Spectrum Roentgen Gamma mission, as well as on archival data from other missions. We aim to characterise the high-energy environment of known exoplanets and estimate their mass-loss rates. We use X-ray source catalogues from eROSITA, XMM-Newton, Chandra, and ROSAT to derive X-ray luminosities of exoplanet host stars in the 0.2–2 keV energy band with an underlying coronal, that is, optically thin thermal spectrum. We present a catalogue of stellar X-ray and EUV luminosities, exoplanetary X-ray and EUV irradiation fluxes, and estimated mass-loss rates for a total of 287 exoplanets, 96 of which are characterised for the first time based on new eROSITA detections. We identify 14 first-time X-ray detections of transiting exoplanets that are subject to irradiation levels known to cause observable evaporation signatures in other exoplanets. This makes them suitable targets for follow-up observations.
|Mary Grace FosterORCiDGND, Katja PoppenhägerORCiDGND, Nikoleta Ilic PetkovicORCiD, Axel SchwopeORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202141097
|2022/05/19
|X-rays: stars; planet-star interactions; planets and; satellites: atmospheres; stars: activity; stars: coronae
|661
|A23
